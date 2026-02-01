KPMG Survey Reveals Low Credit Participation Despite Improving Economy

Credit participation in Ghana remains stubbornly low, not because people do not need loans, but because the system around borrowing has become deeply unattractive, a new survey by KPMG has revealed.

Although many people confess their need for loans, the credit system is structurally deficient and unattractive, scaring them away, according to findings from KPMG’s 2024 West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey released in early 2025.

Only 11% of respondents said they applied for and successfully accessed a loan, while a striking 86% did not even try. The apprehension comes amid an improving macroeconomic environment, with KPMG attributing the lack of participation to bureaucracy, broken trust, and punishing interest rates.

For many Ghanaians and businesses, access to credit should be a lifeline in difficult times. It provides a way to keep a small business running, pay school fees, expand a farm, or manage emergencies. However, structural barriers in the lending system continue blocking access despite economic stabilization.

The survey assessed banks based on service quality, digital banking efficiency, and overall customer satisfaction. Respondents included retail customers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients across Ghana’s banking sector.

Bureaucracy emerged as a major deterrent discouraging prospective borrowers before they complete applications. Complex forms, repeated documentation, unclear requirements, and long waiting periods have turned loan applications into a frustrating ordeal.

One customer cited in the report described how the bureaucratic nature of their bank’s loan process ultimately blocked access to credit. This experience is far from isolated, according to KPMG.

“One customer, for example, expressed frustration over the bureaucratic and complex loan procedures encountered at their bank, which ultimately hindered access to credit,” the report revealed.

For small business owners and informal workers, who often lack perfect records or formal collateral, these rigid processes feel designed to exclude rather than support. Traders postpone expansion, farmers delay investments, and households abandon plans altogether because the cost of time, effort, and uncertainty feels too high.

The survey found loan approval timelines received the lowest satisfaction scores across all banking segments, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction amid current economic pressures where quick credit access remains crucial. For SMEs and corporate clients, loan processing speed and favorable interest rates ranked as top priorities.

Years of economic volatility, rising prices, and sharply increasing interest rates have left scars on borrower confidence. Even though inflation has eased and policy rates have started to come down, trust has not recovered at the same pace.

Many Ghanaians remain cautious, unsure whether today’s loan terms might suddenly change tomorrow or whether repayment burdens could spiral out of control. Past experiences, either personal or observed through friends and family, have reinforced fears of default, penalties, and asset seizure.

This lingering mistrust explains why most respondents did not apply for loans at all. For them, avoiding debt feels safer than entering a system they no longer fully believe works in their favor.

While headline economic indicators suggest improvement, lending rates tell a different story. Banks, wary of rising non performing loans after the shocks of the past three years, continue to price in risk aggressively.

“Although inflation has eased and policy rates have declined, lending rates remain elevated, and banks continue to tighten credit requirements to contain the risk of non performing loans following the shocks of the past three years,” the report noted.

As a result, interest rates remain high, making loans expensive and often unviable for households and small businesses. Even when credit is available, the numbers simply do not add up. Monthly repayments can wipe out profits or strain already tight household budgets.

Ghana’s inflation declined to 9.4% in September 2025, marking nine consecutive months of moderation, while the cedi remained relatively stable through prudent monetary management and improved external reserves. Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.3% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 5.7% a year earlier, supported by strong gold exports and private sector credit growth.

Despite these positive macroeconomic indicators, the benefits have yet to filter down to ordinary Ghanaians in a meaningful way regarding credit access. High borrowing costs, limited access to credit, and concerns about the pace of policy implementation continue to weigh on business sentiment.

The low level of borrowing captured in the KPMG report signals that Ghana’s credit market is not yet working for the majority. Bureaucracy shuts people out, lack of trust keeps them away, and high interest rates make loans unattractive even when accessible.

In a related finding, KPMG’s 2026 Pre Budget Survey Report, conducted with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), revealed access to affordable and long term finance remains the top concern for businesses preparing for 2026.

Many respondents called for credit guarantee schemes, concessional loans, and grants to ease liquidity pressures. Businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), emphasized that affordable financing would be critical for expanding production and sustaining operations.

The survey found 58 respondents, the single largest cluster, called for grants, affordable loans, and working capital support. Similarly, 30% of respondents highlighted access to low interest credit as the most critical enabler of the government’s 24 hour economy programme.

Respondents in the Pre Budget Survey urged government to accelerate establishment of a domestic credit rating agency to improve credit transparency and risk assessment. This would help address information asymmetries that currently contribute to high lending rates.

Standard Chartered Bank emerged as the top performer in retail banking with a Customer Experience (CX) score of 81.4, followed by Stanbic Bank at 80.0. Prudential Bank topped SME banking rankings with a CX score of 88.0, while Stanbic Bank led corporate banking.

The findings indicate that Ghanaians prioritize security, seamless digital experiences, and competitive loan services when choosing banking partners. However, delays in loan approvals continue being a major pain point for businesses seeking quick access to credit.

Mobile apps continue playing a vital role in the payments space, offering greater convenience compared to in person banking. Customers expressed significant dissatisfaction with wait times and long queues at branches, highlighting this as a critical pain point in their overall banking experience.

Seventy three percent of retail customers indicated they use mobile money weekly, representing a seven percentage point increase compared to the previous year. The ease of transferring money between accounts and mobile wallets ranked as the most important experience metric.

Until borrowing becomes simpler, more transparent, and more affordable, credit will remain a missed opportunity rather than a tool for financial resilience, the KPMG report concluded. The credit market’s structural deficiencies continue limiting Ghana’s economic potential despite improving macroeconomic fundamentals.