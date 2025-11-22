KPMG Says Ghana Has Laid Strong Foundation But Real Test Lies Ahead

International auditing firm KPMG has affirmed that Ghana has established a solid macroeconomic foundation after years of economic turbulence, but warned that the real test lies in whether the government can translate this stability into tangible improvements in jobs, incomes and livelihoods.

The assessment came in KPMG’s critical review of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on 13 November. The firm noted that the signs of recovery are now visible to all: inflation has cooled into single digits, the cedi has found stability, and the country’s debt profile looks far healthier than it did just a few years ago.

“Ghana has laid the foundation: single digit inflation, a stronger currency, and a healthier debt profile,” KPMG stated in its report. “But building a solid foundation is only half the job. The real test is what Ghana does with it to improve lives and livelihoods.”

The macroeconomic turnaround has been remarkable by historical standards. Headline inflation fell from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 8 percent by October 2025, marking the fastest disinflation in over two decades and returning Ghana to single digit territory for the first time since 2021. The Ghana Statistical Service attributed the improvement primarily to easing food prices, which declined from 27.8 percent to 9.5 percent over the same period, alongside stable utility tariffs and lower global oil prices.

The cedi has staged an equally dramatic recovery. After losing nearly 24 percent of its value in 2024, the currency appreciated by 37 percent against the US dollar as of mid October 2025, becoming one of the world’s best performing currencies in the second quarter of the year. The International Monetary Fund credited exchange rate stability as a key driver of the inflation turnaround, noting that currency movements play an outsized role in determining price levels across African economies.

Public debt has also improved sharply. According to the Finance Minister, total debt declined from GH¢726.7 billion at the end of December 2024, equivalent to 61.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to GH¢630.2 billion by October 2025, representing 45 percent of GDP. This marks one of the steepest improvements in Ghana’s debt metrics in recent history. For the first time in over a decade, the rate of debt accumulation turned negative, falling from positive 19.1 percent in 2024 to negative 13.3 percent by October 2025.

Despite these gains, KPMG cautioned that stability alone does not create jobs, boost incomes or lift people out of poverty. The firm noted that what matters next is whether the economy can convert this newfound calm into real and lasting productivity and decent work for the millions of young people entering the job market each year.

“Although prices may be rising more slowly, people seeking job opportunities are not finding any. The currency may be stronger, but businesses still face high costs, complex tax rules, and slow moving regulations that exhaust entrepreneurs long before they even start,” the review observed.

KPMG identified four priority areas that will determine whether stability translates into real gains for households, businesses and the unemployed. The government must simplify taxes, build connectivity in the economy, invest in social programmes and create an improved business environment for the private sector. This means trimming complicated tax procedures that discourage investment, speeding up digital systems and logistics infrastructure, and encouraging greater local participation in key value chains so that wealth is created domestically.

The 2026 Budget, themed Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation, outlines measures intended to address these concerns. The administration plans to lower the effective Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent through several reforms, including abolishing the COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy and reversing the decoupling of the Ghana Education Trust Fund and National Health Insurance Levy, which will enable input tax deductions. The VAT registration threshold will rise from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000, exempting smaller businesses from compliance burdens.

The budget targets a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP and an overall deficit of 2.2 percent, signalling continued fiscal discipline even as the IMF supported programme approaches its conclusion in May 2026. However, KPMG’s pre budget survey found that confidence in sustained recovery remains measured. High borrowing costs, limited access to credit, and concerns about the pace of policy implementation continue to weigh on business sentiment.

The firm emphasised that economic managers have done the tough work of stabilising the economy, but now comes the harder and more crucial part: transforming numbers on paper into real improvements in people’s lives. The 2026 Budget, KPMG believes, provides the right intentions. But intentions alone do not build factories, create jobs or drive innovation, making good execution very crucial.

“It is our belief that the 2026 budget will not remain an intent but will be executed flawlessly to build the Ghana we want,” the review concluded.