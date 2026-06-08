Kpessa-Whyte Rejects Award Over Alleged Payment Condition

Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, who heads Ghana’s state enterprises oversight body, has turned down a Best CEO award, saying receiving it required paying tens of thousands of cedis.

Kpessa-Whyte, Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), said he was notified early this month that he had been named Best CEO of the Year by a group calling itself the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, with a ceremony set for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

When his staff contacted the organisers for details, he said, they were told that attending to collect the honour was tied to payment: either a sponsorship package of GH¢50,000 or a dinner table of eight at GH¢25,000. He declined.

In a public statement, Kpessa-Whyte said he had not been told which year the award covered, what criteria were used, who sat on the assessment panel or who the other nominees were. A credible award, he argued, should rest on merit and transparent evaluation rather than a recipient’s ability to pay, and public officers should be wary of schemes that turn payment into a route to recognition. “Public funds are not meant to purchase applause,” he said.

His sharper worry was the use of state money. Public institutions, he said, should not divert funds into ceremonies of personal glory while the same bodies plead poverty for their core work. He urged appointees to weigh the credibility of any organiser, its assessment method and whether payment is a condition before lending an institution’s name or budget to such events.

The scheme he criticised is an established one. The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours has run since 2021, organised by Big Events Ghana alongside Despite Media Group and the Africa Centre of Excellence, and backed over the years by several of the country’s largest media houses. Its organisers present it as a programme that promotes accountability, innovation and excellence in the public sector, and it has honoured serving and former ministers and chief executives across its past editions, including its most recent.

Paid sponsorships and table sales are common at gala award nights, where they help cover the cost of staging. What Kpessa-Whyte questioned was narrower: whether being celebrated as a winner should turn on a payment at all.

The organisers have not publicly responded to his account.

His intervention lands in a wider Ghanaian debate about vanity awards, and carries added weight because the authority he leads is itself charged with holding state owned enterprises to account. For now he has cast the episode as a test of priorities, arguing that the real measure of public office is the state of the institutions left behind, not the plaques collected along the way.