Kpebu Questions Special Prosecutor Claims on Ofori Atta Arrest

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu is challenging claims by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng that the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, and Ghana Immigration Service refused to assist in the attempted arrest of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta. Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints program, Kpebu said he independently verified the Special Prosecutor’s assertions by contacting both current and former officials at these security agencies.

Kpebu stated that NIB, Immigration Service, and National Security have all denied receiving any request from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to stop Ofori Atta from leaving Ghana. His verification comes amid growing public scrutiny of how the former finance minister departed the country around January 2, 2025 while under investigation for alleged corruption related offenses.

The lawyer accused Agyebeng of complicity in Ofori Atta’s exit, pointing to the Special Prosecutor’s admission in an interview with veteran broadcaster Kwaku Sintim Misa that he watched Ken Ofori Atta leave and was powerless to stop him. Kpebu explained that the Special Prosecutor should have told Ghanaians the challenges he was facing rather than simply watching the former minister leave.

Kpebu argued that these contradictions undermine the Special Prosecutor’s credibility, stating that when a Special Prosecutor lies to Ghanaians about attempting to arrest Ofori Atta without evidence while state institutions deny it, that alone provides sufficient grounds for Kissi Agyebeng to resign.

The OSP filed 78 charges against Ofori Atta and seven others on November 18, 2025 over alleged violations of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) in connection with the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contracts with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Those charged alongside Ofori Atta include former GRA Commissioners General Dr Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, senior GRA officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoa, Ernest Akore as former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, SML owner Evans Adusei, and SML itself.

The OSP announced on November 24, 2025 that it would arraign the accused persons before court and seek orders to serve the charge sheet on those currently outside Ghana’s jurisdiction. The Special Prosecutor stated his office would also recover 125 million Ghana cedis from SML through disgorgement of unjust enrichment from overpayments.

Kpebu invoked Ghana’s constitutional principle of sovereignty, explaining that the constitution says sovereignty resides in the people of Ghana as the center of the nation’s constitutional framework. He argued that under this principle, public officials must be accountable directly to the citizenry, and if anyone is frustrating a public institution, the official must report to the people of Ghana as the owners of power.

Kpebu said that in this case, Kissi Agyebeng should have organized a press conference to inform Ghanaians that NIB, National Security, and Immigration were frustrating him. The lawyer maintained that transparency and public accountability require officials to communicate obstacles rather than making unverified claims after the fact.

The controversy has intensified calls for Agyebeng’s removal. On November 25, 2025, a group of Ghanaians led by Apostle Abraham Lincoln Larbi and Martin Kpebu staged a protest in Accra demanding the Special Prosecutor’s immediate removal from office over what they describe as his failure to deliver on his mandate.

The OSP invited Kpebu on November 18, 2025 for questioning over his allegations that the Special Prosecutor colluded with Ofori Atta before the former minister’s departure. Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni disclosed that the summons related to comments suggesting the OSP acted corruptly and allowed the former finance minister to leave Ghana while under investigation.

Kpebu confirmed he attended the OSP on November 19 but characterized the interaction as cordial and centered on protocol rather than formal interrogation. He described the meeting as negotiating procedures for how to commence a probe into his claims and how he would hand over his information.

Ofori Atta’s lawyers responded to an OSP notice on January 31, 2025, citing an indefinite absence from Ghana for medical reasons and offering cooperation from abroad. Kpebu has alleged that Ofori Atta is attempting to secure permanent residence in the United States, claiming credible information indicates one of the former minister’s sons is leading efforts to convince US authorities.

The lawyer rejected the OSP’s earlier justification against attempting trial in absentia, describing the stance as ridiculous. He criticized the extended delay in taking action while Ofori Atta remained outside Ghana’s jurisdiction.

Earlier in 2025, the OSP declared Ken Ofori Atta a fugitive and called for his arrest. President John Dramani Mahama has since terminated all contracts between Ghana and SML. The investigation revealed acts of corruption, abuse of office, and serious breaches of procurement laws in the awarding and execution of the revenue assurance contracts, with the OSP concluding there was no genuine need for contracting SML for the work it purported to perform.