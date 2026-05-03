Kpebu Credits Fiscal Discipline for Ghana Cost-of-Living Relief

Prominent lawyer and public commentator Martin Kpebu has argued that deliberate government fiscal restraint, not external market forces alone, drove last year’s reduction in fuel and food prices, and that early debt repayments have delivered savings the public should better understand.

Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints programme, Kpebu pushed back against narratives attributing Ghana’s improved cost-of-living conditions entirely to global commodity trends.

“When people say it’s the international market, I disagree. If the government had gone on a spending spree, like the NPP did, we wouldn’t have had those gains,” he said.

He cited the decline in fuel prices during 2025 as evidence, noting that the fall was deep enough to absorb a one-cedi levy without significant public discomfort, and that the cost of basic goods including eggs and rice also dropped in a way consumers could feel.

His assessment is broadly supported by official data. Ghana’s Finance Minister told Parliament that consumer price inflation dropped from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 13.7 percent in June 2025, representing what he described as the lowest rate since December 2021, driven by deliberate policy and reduced government borrowing costs.

Kpebu also highlighted what he described as the underappreciated gains from debt management, pointing to an early Eurobond repayment made in December 2025 that he said generated savings of between GH¢70 billion and GH¢100 billion. He attributed Ghana’s improved external debt position to a combination of disciplined fiscal policy and cedi appreciation, citing a reduction of approximately GH¢100 billion in the external debt stock as a key measure of progress. Bank of Ghana data confirms that Ghana’s external debt stock fell from GH¢416.8 billion in December 2024 to GH¢307.2 billion by December 2025, a decline of GH¢109.6 billion, driven by exchange rate gains and principal repayments.

Kpebu was careful not to declare the economic recovery complete, acknowledging that mass unemployment continues to leave millions of households unable to benefit from lower prices.

“Millions are unemployed, so for them the cost of living is still an issue,” he said.