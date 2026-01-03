Kpebu Advocates Law Requiring Public Officials Publish Asset Declarations

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu called January 3 for passage of legislation compelling public officials to publish declared assets, stating publication will ensure verification and transparency in Ghana’s asset declaration regime.

Speaking on public affairs programming, Kpebu argued that publication can only be achieved when a law is passed to back the public disclosure of assets. He emphasized that the Office of the Revenue Assurance Levy (ORAL) remains operational and stressed that asset declaration represents one of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditionalities for Ghana’s economic recovery program.

Beyond the declaration, we need to publish and verify the assets of public appointees, Kpebu stated according to reports from 3News. The legal practitioner has consistently advocated for transparency in asset declarations, noting that even during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era, officials published their asset declarations for public scrutiny.

Every serious anti corruption crusader supports this point. Even during the PNDC era, they used to publish these assets, showing PNDC appointees who published their assets, Kpebu stated in previous public commentary on the issue. He emphasized that historical precedent demonstrates publication does not endanger officials, dismissing arguments that public disclosure would increase security risks.

Kpebu referenced the Jiagge Commission following the 1966 overthrow of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, noting that all appointees declared assets publicly without recorded incidents of attacks. One thing we suffer in Ghana is that we often don’t read our history. That is a problem, he stated, adding that arguments against publication resurrect issues Ghana resolved long ago.

The legal practitioner stressed the need to resort to constitutional provisions on asset declaration rather than relying solely on statutory law. The Constitution says before you assume office. If the Act says otherwise, then you go by the Constitution, Kpebu noted, referring to Article 286 which mandates public officials submit asset declarations before assuming office.

President John Dramani Mahama publicly declared his assets February 18, 2025, directing all government appointees to follow suit by March 31 or face dismissal. The president described the gesture as injecting openness and transparency into the asset declaration process, marking a departure from past practices where disclosures were made privately to the Auditor General.

However, Kpebu criticized the March 31 deadline as unconstitutional, noting Article 286 mandates declarations before officials take office rather than afterward. The Constitution is explicit: declarations must be made prior to taking up a role. Setting a March 31 deadline perpetuates an unconstitutional practice, Kpebu asserted during a February 22 appearance on KeyPoints.

The president subsequently enforced compliance measures, announcing May 5 that officials who failed to meet the March 31 deadline would forfeit three months’ salary to be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund named Mahama Cares. In addition to one month’s salary already requested from all appointees, defaulting officials faced four month salary penalties for missing the asset declaration deadline.

President Mahama gave defaulting appointees until close of day May 7 to comply or face dismissal when he launched a Code of Conduct for Public Servants in Accra. In February, the president issued a directive stating any appointee failing to meet the deadline would face serious sanctions including removal from positions.

Ghana’s asset declaration framework operates under the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550), which requires public officials including the president, vice president, ministers, lawmakers, and heads of state owned enterprises to declare assets upon assuming office, every four years, and upon exiting office. However, current law keeps declarations sealed unless needed for investigations, raising concerns about effectiveness in ensuring accountability.

Daniel Domelevo, Ghana’s former Auditor General, commended Mahama’s directive but questioned the timing. The 31 March deadline is too far because the constitution says it should be declared before taking office. I’m happy the president says those who don’t declare will be sanctioned, Domelevo stated in February 2025 comments to The Africa Report.

However, it must be published for the public to audit officials when they leave office to assess how they acquired their wealth, Domelevo added. Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, called for greater transparency, stating asset declaration helps prevent corruption and improves accountability. Citizens should be able to monitor the wealth status of public officials over time, Addah emphasized.

Kpebu has advocated for publishing assets on a dedicated website to cut down on newspaper publication costs while allowing more people, regardless of location, to access details of public officials who have declared assets under the law. One of the key provisions that we are not negotiating about is that there will be a publication of all the assets, Kpebu stated in April 2024 comments.

The IMF should insist on public asset declarations as part of financial reforms. Without publication, the system can be easily manipulated, Kpebu told The Africa Report in February 2025, emphasizing international financial institutions should tie transparency requirements to lending programs.

For his part, Co-Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu, called for passage of the bill on the Conduct of Public Officers as part of measures to keep public officials in check. Civil society organizations have consistently demanded reforms including public access to declarations and verified audits, frameworks adopted by nations like Kenya and Nigeria to deter corruption.

Ghana’s asset declaration system has devolved into a checkbox exercise due to weak enforcement and confidentiality clauses, according to critics. Asset declaration, a cornerstone of anti corruption efforts globally, faces implementation challenges in Ghana despite constitutional and statutory requirements mandating compliance.

Nearly USD 17 billion in assets have been returned, frozen, or confiscated across 563 international asset recovery cases globally, demonstrating the effectiveness of transparent asset declaration and verification systems. Ethiopia’s ratified asset recovery law allows authorities to investigate and seize assets acquired through unexplained means, enabling confiscation even without criminal conviction if individuals fail to justify wealth.

In Liberia, President Joseph Boakai suspended 457 government officials, including cabinet ministers, for failing to declare assets as required by law in February 2025. Public officials are reminded that asset declaration is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental measure to promote transparency and restore public trust, Boakai stated.

Kpebu’s challenge underscores decades old tension in Ghanaian governance. While Article 286 was designed to deter corruption by mandating upfront transparency, enforcement has been lax, with declarations often submitted late or not at all without consequence. Critics argue the system’s opacity fosters impunity, as submissions remain sealed unless scrutinized during rare corruption probes.

Whether Parliament will pass legislation mandating publication of asset declarations depends partly on political will and public pressure for accountability reforms. The discussion occurs as Ghana implements IMF program conditionalities requiring strengthened governance and anti corruption measures as part of economic recovery efforts.

President Mahama’s asset declaration initiative, while framed as reform, highlights systemic flaws in Ghana’s accountability mechanisms unless accompanied by legislation enabling public verification. For Mahama, adopting Kpebu’s advocacy could reinforce credibility as a reform minded leader, while resistance may fuel perceptions of complacency toward governance weaknesses.

This isn’t just about deadlines. It’s about demonstrating commitment to the rule of law, Kpebu emphasized, positioning asset declaration transparency as fundamental to Ghana’s anti corruption framework and democratic accountability.