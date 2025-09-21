Kotoko Survives Seven-Goal Thriller Against Kwara United in Continental Return

Asante Kotoko survived a dramatic encounter to defeat Nigerian side Kwara United 4-3 in the first leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, marking their return to continental competition after a two-year absence.

The Porcupine Warriors established early dominance when Emmanuel Antwi opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but the visitors quickly responded through Atule’s equalizer in the 34th minute, setting the tone for an entertaining end-to-end battle.

Albert Amoah restored Kotoko’s advantage with a well-taken finish in the 45th minute, only for Kwara United to demonstrate resilience as Atule struck again during added time to level the score at 2-2 heading into halftime.

The second half witnessed increased urgency from the hosts, with Ablorh putting them ahead before Amoah grabbed his second goal of the match in the 73rd minute to seemingly secure victory for the Ghanaian giants.

However, Kwara United refused to surrender, scoring a late goal in the dying moments to keep the tie alive ahead of the decisive second leg scheduled for September 28 at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Abuja.

Head coach Karim Zito expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance while acknowledging the challenging nature of the opponents. “It was a tough game. We all had our own thoughts when we heard of Kwara United. I told my players before the game that the fact we got them as opponents shows they are good,” Zito stated in his post-match assessment.

The coach dismissed pre-match skepticism about his team’s attacking capabilities, noting that critics doubted Kotoko’s ability to score multiple goals. “Nobody thought we could even score two or three goals. What makes me a little happy is that we won by four goals to three,” he emphasized.

The victory provides Kotoko with a slender advantage heading into the return leg, though the narrow margin ensures the tie remains finely balanced. The aggregate winner will advance to face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club in the next round, adding significant stakes to the second encounter.

Kotoko’s participation in the competition comes after claiming the Ghana FA Cup, which secured their continental qualification following their absence from African competition since the 2022/23 season. The club’s return represents an opportunity to restore their continental pedigree after previous struggles in European competitions.

Kwara United’s impressive away performance demonstrated the competitive nature of Nigerian football and their determination to create history by eliminating one of Ghana’s most successful clubs. Their ability to score three goals away from home provides confidence for the home leg.

The match showcased the attacking intent of both sides, with neither team adopting defensive approaches despite the preliminary round’s typically cautious nature. The entertainment value exceeded expectations for a first-leg encounter, suggesting the return fixture could produce similar drama.

Zito’s tactical approach prioritized offensive play over defensive solidity, reflecting his confidence in his squad’s ability to outscore opponents rather than grinding out narrow victories. The strategy proved effective but highlighted potential vulnerabilities that Kwara United will likely exploit in the second leg.

The Accra Sports Stadium provided an atmospheric backdrop for Kotoko’s continental return, with supporters creating an intimidating environment for the visiting Nigerian side. The home advantage proved crucial in moments when the team needed to respond to Kwara United’s equalizers.

Both teams demonstrated quality that suggests the second leg will be equally competitive, with Kwara United’s away goals potentially proving decisive if they can maintain their attacking threat while tightening their defensive organization.

The result positions Kotoko favorably but not decisively ahead of their trip to Nigeria, where they will face different conditions and crowd dynamics. Zito’s planning for the away leg will focus on maintaining their attacking threat while addressing the defensive lapses that allowed three goals.

For Kwara United, the performance represents validation of their continental ambitions and suggests they possess the quality to compete with established African clubs. Their coach Tunde Sanni Salihu’s pre-match confidence appears justified based on their competitive display.