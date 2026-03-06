Kotoko Seek Tamale Win to Close Gap on GPL Leaders

Asante Kotoko head into Sunday’s Ghana Premier League Matchweek 25 fixture against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale with a point to prove after back-to-back dropped points at home stalled their title challenge.

The Porcupine Warriors, currently fourth on the table, head into the match under pressure after being held to a draw by Vision FC in their most recent outing, a result that further slowed their push up the standings. Interim coach Prince Yaw Owusu will be eager to restore confidence among supporters as the race for the top four intensifies.

The result leaves Kotoko fourth on 39 points, seven behind leaders Medeama. With the top of the table tightening every week, anything other than a win in Tamale risks leaving the Porcupine Warriors further adrift.

Karela United, who sit seventh with 35 points, arrive in strong form, having extended their unbeaten run to four matches. Defensive discipline has been central to their recent performances, with the side keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

The two clubs have met six times since October 2023, producing closely contested results. Kotoko have won three of those encounters, with Karela claiming two victories and one draw. Their most recent meeting in November 2025 ended 4-2 in favour of Kotoko. Across all six matches, Kotoko have scored seven goals to Karela’s six.

Despite that head-to-head edge, Kotoko’s recent home struggles and Karela’s current defensive solidity make Sunday’s encounter far from straightforward. The Porcupine Warriors will need to rediscover their attacking sharpness on unfamiliar ground if they are to return to Kumasi with three points.

Kick-off at the Aliu Mahama Stadium is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.