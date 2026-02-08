Kotoko Sack Coach Zito After FA Cup Exit to Aduana

Asante Kotoko have parted ways with head coach Abdul Karim Zito and his technical team following the club’s elimination from the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The decision was confirmed by club sources after the Porcupine Warriors were knocked out by Aduana Stars on penalties at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Kotoko lost 4-2 in the shootout after the round of 16 match ended goalless following 120 minutes of play.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko, led by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awua, opted to terminate the contract of the 65 year old tactician after eight months in charge. The FA Cup exit marked the final straw for club leadership, who had grown increasingly dissatisfied with results under Zito’s stewardship.

Zito joined Asante Kotoko in July 2025 and initially enjoyed success, guiding the club to their tenth FA Cup triumph in the 2024-2025 season. He also won the 2025 President Cup and secured a Toyota Cup victory over South African giants Kaizer Chiefs Football Club ahead of the current campaign.

However, the former Dreams Football Club coach struggled to maintain momentum in the 2025-2026 Ghana Premier League season. Kotoko managed only one victory in the second round of the league and currently sit in fifth place on the table, trailing leaders Medeama Sporting Club by several points.

The failure to defend the FA Cup title proved decisive for Zito’s future at the club. Kotoko were unable to find a breakthrough during regulation time or extra time against Aduana Stars, ultimately falling short in the penalty shootout. The defeat ended their campaign in the competition and eliminated hopes of securing continental football through the FA Cup.

The club will host bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club in a Ghana Premier League matchweek 22 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next weekend, a game viewed as crucial for the remainder of the season. Zito and his technical team are expected to depart before that encounter.

Just days before the FA Cup elimination, Zito had appealed to supporters for patience, insisting that Kotoko remained in contention for the league title despite their inconsistent form. Speaking to the media ahead of the Aduana clash, the coach emphasized his commitment to the club and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to turn things around.

“I have never been sacked as a head coach. If a club hires me, I will work, and at the end of the day, I will leave my role, but this is my club, and I know how the fans behave,” Zito stated. He urged fans to remain calm, noting that with 14 matches remaining in the league season, the title race was far from over.

However, the FA Cup defeat has forced the club to reconsider its direction. Sources indicate that the IMC held emergency discussions following the match and concluded that a change in leadership was necessary to salvage the remainder of the campaign.

Zito’s tenure at Kotoko was marked by early promise but ultimately undone by inconsistent league performances. After breaking a four match winless streak with three consecutive victories earlier in the season, the team failed to win its last two league matches before the FA Cup elimination.

The club is reportedly considering potential replacements, with Ignatius Osei Fosu, the current assistant manager of the Sudan national team, mentioned as a leading candidate. Osei Fosu could be appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season if the club opts for a quick transition.

Zito had previously acknowledged the mounting pressure on his position but maintained that he would remain focused on his work until officially relieved of his duties. In an interview following a goalless draw with Berekum Chelsea in January, he admitted that management would be justified in making a change based on recent results.

“I cannot speak about tomorrow because, as you have mentioned, there are reports that management wants me out. These recent results have made the situation more difficult, so if that is truly their intention, then the opportunity has presented itself now,” Zito said at the time.

The departure marks the end of a brief but eventful spell for Zito at Kotoko. The experienced tactician had previously managed several clubs in Ghana, including Hearts of Oak, Tema Youth, and Dreams FC, before taking charge at Kotoko last year.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to the upcoming fixture against Hearts of Oak, a match that typically draws significant interest from supporters and media across Ghana. The IMC is expected to announce interim coaching arrangements before that encounter.

The sacking comes at a critical juncture for Kotoko, who are seeking to close the gap on league leaders Medeama and secure a continental qualification spot. With the FA Cup route now closed, the club must rely on a strong finish in the Ghana Premier League to achieve its objectives for the season.