Kotoko Rescue Point Against Medeama with Stoppage Time Equalizer

Asante Kotoko salvaged a dramatic point at home after Samba O’Neil struck deep into stoppage time to earn a 2 to 2 draw against Medeama Sporting Club (SC) in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week 12 clash at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors appeared on course for a crucial victory after racing to a commanding lead inside the opening 20 minutes. Derrick Fordjour opened the scoring just five minutes into the match, capitalizing on loose defending to give Medeama an early advantage. The Tarkwa based side doubled their lead in the 19th minute when Yusif Mubarik curled in a beautiful effort, leaving the home support stunned.

Kotoko struggled to find rhythm in the first half but emerged from the interval with renewed intensity. The Porcupine Warriors began applying sustained pressure and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Peter Amidu Acquah pulled one back with a composed finish to reduce the deficit to one goal. The hosts continued pressing forward relentlessly as Medeama attempted to protect their slender advantage.

Just when it seemed the visitors would hold on for all three points, O’Neil rescued Kotoko with a late strike to complete the comeback and secure a share of the spoils. The result extended Kotoko’s winless run to three league matches following their midweek defeat to Basake Holy Stars, which ended their unbeaten streak this season.

Match statistics reflected a balanced contest with both sides recording 50 percent possession, though Kotoko proved more aggressive in attack with 20 shots compared to Medeama’s nine. The hosts managed seven attempts on target while the visitors registered five.

The draw prevented Medeama from climbing to the top of the league table after they came within seconds of securing maximum points. Ibrahim Tanko’s side now sit in second place following back to back draws. Kotoko will travel to face Hohoe United in their next fixture, while Medeama host Berekum Chelsea as both clubs seek to return to winning ways.