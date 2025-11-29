Kotoko Must Improve Goal Scoring to Win League Title Says Duku

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku has urged the team to improve their performance significantly if they are to win the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title this season, emphasizing that converting scoring chances remains the squad’s biggest challenge.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Duku acknowledged the Porcupine Warriors are creating decent opportunities but stressed that current form will not be sufficient to reclaim the championship they last won in the 2021-22 season.

The team must improve their game. If we want to win the league, what we’re showing now simply won’t be enough, Duku said. The entire squad needs to raise their level. One positive is that we are creating decent chances, but converting them has been a challenge, and that’s something we must fix.

Kotoko currently lead the 2025-26 GPL table with 34 points after 18 matches, level with defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars but ahead on goal difference. However, the team has won only one of their last five matches heading into Sunday’s crucial Week 12 home fixture against Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium.

Head coach Abdul Karim Zito has constantly emphasized his ambition to reclaim the league title since the campaign began. The former Black Satellites trainer guided Kotoko to four trophies before the season started, including the FA Cup, President’s Cup, Toyota Cup and Super Cup.

Duku insisted all departments of the team must step up but identified goal scoring as the priority area requiring immediate attention. Improving our scoring ability is crucial, he said. All departments of the team must step up, but scoring goals has to be a priority.

The Communications Director expressed confidence that the championship remains within reach once the team addresses its finishing problems. Once we start converting chances, it shows that things are working well, and I firmly believe that winning the league is still within our reach, Duku added.

Kotoko finished third in the 2024-25 season with 58 points, just five points behind champions Gold Stars. The club ended that campaign by defeating Golden Kick 2-1 in the FA Cup final to lift their 10th cup trophy and secure qualification for the 2025-26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The record 24 time league champions last lifted the GPL trophy in the 2021-22 season with 67 points under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum. Zito took over as interim coach following Ogum’s departure in the latter part of last season.

Kotoko begin their CAF Confederation Cup campaign against Nigeria’s Kwara United, with the first leg scheduled for September at Accra Sports Stadium. The club has qualified for the group stages of continental competition before but aims to outperform previous campaigns.

The upcoming clash with Medeama SC represents a critical test for Kotoko’s title aspirations. Despite leading the table, the team’s recent poor form and inability to convert chances into goals have raised concerns among supporters about whether the Porcupine Warriors can sustain a championship challenge throughout the season.

Duku’s assessment comes as Kotoko fans grow increasingly impatient for a return to domestic dominance. The club’s passionate fanbase expects regular success from a team that has won more league titles than any other in Ghana.

With 18 matches remaining in the season, Kotoko must find solutions to their scoring problems quickly to maintain their position at the top of the table and end their three year league title drought.