Kotoko Miss Golden Chance in Lions Defeat

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has admitted his side squandered a crucial opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Medeama SC (Sports Club) following their disappointing 3 to 1 defeat to Heart of Lions at Kpando Sports Stadium on Friday, January 31. The Porcupine Warriors entered the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week 21 clash hoping to capitalize on Medeama’s shock 2 to 1 loss to Nations FC earlier in the day.

Kotoko lost 3-1 to Lions in Kpando, bringing the Porcupine Warriors’ momentum to a halt after picking up a 3-0 win over Basake Holy Stars in the previous round. The defeat means Kotoko remains eight points behind Medeama, who lead the standings with 43 points compared to Kotoko’s 35 in third place.

Zito expressed surprise at the manner of the loss, particularly the defensive lapses from set pieces. The coach said he wasn’t expecting the defeat because they prepared well for the game, especially working on defending set pieces where Lions scored two of their three goals. The technical team had focused intensely on preventing such situations during training sessions ahead of the match.

Seedorf Asante gave Lions the lead in the 35th minute before Ali Fawzi doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime. Kotoko fought back after the break when captain Samba O’Neil converted a penalty around the hour mark to reduce the deficit. However, forward Michael Ephson restored the hosts’ two goal cushion with 20 minutes remaining to seal the victory.

The Kotoko boss also criticized his wingers for failing to deliver adequate performances during the encounter. Speaking after the match, Zito highlighted that the team had worked specifically on attacking and defending set pieces but couldn’t execute their preparations effectively when it mattered. The coach noted that conceding twice from dead ball situations was particularly frustrating given the preparation invested in that area.

Kotoko traveled to Kpando with confidence following their emphatic 3 to 0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium the previous weekend. The win snapped a run of two draws and one defeat, with striker Albert Amoah announcing his return from Libya with a goal and an assist. The club hoped to build on that momentum and take advantage of Medeama’s slip.

Before the match, Zito had expressed confidence about securing maximum points despite Kotoko’s historically poor record at the Kpando venue. He told reporters the team would approach the fixture with a winning mentality, emphasizing they couldn’t afford any slip ups in their pursuit of the league title. The coach stressed that with no more rounds left after the current campaign, every point had become crucial.

Lions now occupy seventh position with 30 points, five behind third placed Kotoko. The victory was important for the Kpando based side, who had lost their previous encounter against Bechem United. Coach Bashir Hayford’s team showed resilience and tactical discipline to secure all three points against one of the league’s traditional powerhouses.

The result leaves Kotoko’s title ambitions in serious jeopardy. With Medeama maintaining an eight point cushion at the summit despite their own defeat, the Porcupine Warriors face an uphill battle to reclaim top spot. Second placed Dreams FC also remain ahead of Kotoko in the tightly contested 2025 to 2026 GPL season.

Zito must now regroup his squad and address the defensive frailties exposed by Lions, particularly the vulnerability to set pieces. The coach’s criticism of his wingers suggests tactical adjustments may be forthcoming as Kotoko look to bounce back in their next fixture. With the season reaching its critical phase, the pressure intensifies on the historic Kumasi club to deliver consistent performances if they hope to challenge for silverware.