Kotoko Face Uphill Battle After Wydad Defeat in Accra

Asante Kotoko must overcome a 1-0 deficit and a red card suspension when they travel to Morocco after suffering a narrow home defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round on Sunday.

Joseph Bakasu’s strike two minutes after halftime handed the Moroccan giants a crucial away advantage at the Accra Sports Stadium, leaving the Porcupine Warriors with an uphill task in the return leg scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025.

The match turned decisively against Kotoko in a dramatic two minute spell early in the second half. Bakasu capitalized on a defensive lapse to put Wydad ahead in the 47th minute, and goalkeeper Mohammed Camara received a red card just two minutes later for handling the ball outside his penalty area.

Coach Karim Zito’s side had started brightly, with Albert Amoah squandering an early opportunity that could have changed the complexion of the tie. The Porcupines dictated tempo with patient buildup and maintained long spells of possession in the opening period, creating the game’s first clear chance when Amoah failed to connect with Samba Oniel’s flick inside the box.

Peter Amidu Acquah came close in the 31st minute with a strike that went narrowly wide, while Camara produced important saves to keep Wydad at bay before the interval. However, those missed opportunities proved costly after Wydad broke through following a corner kick that Kotoko’s defense failed to clear.

Playing with ten men for more than 40 minutes severely limited Kotoko’s ability to mount a comeback. Substitute Donzo Morifing thought he had equalized late in the game, only for his goal to be ruled out for offside. The Porcupines survived another scare when Lord Amoah cleared a goal-bound header off the line in the 85th minute, preventing a second goal for the visitors.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Kotoko showed resilience to keep the deficit manageable, though they struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities in the final third. Wydad dominated possession in the closing stages and created several chances that could have extended their advantage.

The one goal margin keeps Kotoko’s hopes alive, but the mathematics are daunting. A draw will be enough to send the Moroccan club through, while Kotoko must win by at least two goals in Morocco to overturn the deficit. Camara’s suspension adds another layer of difficulty for the away fixture at Mohamed V Stadium.

This meeting revives a classic African rivalry between two clubs with rich continental pedigrees. Their first encounter came in the 2002 African Cup Winners’ Cup final, where Wydad clinched the title on away goals after winning 1-0 in Casablanca before Kotoko claimed a 2-1 victory in Kumasi. Two years later, Kotoko had their revenge by eliminating Wydad in the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup Round of 16.

Kotoko entered this tie with momentum after defeating Kwara United 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round, but they now face one of Africa’s most decorated clubs on hostile territory with a goal deficit and without their first choice goalkeeper.

Wydad, who dropped into the Confederation Cup after failing to advance in the Champions League, are eyeing a deep run in the competition. The Moroccan powerhouse will enjoy home advantage at a venue where they rarely lose, putting enormous pressure on Kotoko to produce something extraordinary.

The Porcupine Warriors must regroup quickly and devise a strategy that balances attacking ambition with defensive solidity. Any goals conceded in Casablanca would force them to score three or more, an almost impossible task against opponents of Wydad’s quality.

Kotoko’s continental aspirations now hang by a thread. The team that aims to reclaim its place among Africa’s elite clubs must overcome not just a goal deficit, but also the absence of their goalkeeper, the intimidating atmosphere of Mohamed V Stadium, and the quality of opponents who have won the African Champions League twice.

For Ghanaian football fans, Friday’s return leg represents a test of character for a club with proud continental traditions. Can Kotoko pull off a remarkable turnaround, or will missed opportunities and that crucial red card prove insurmountable?