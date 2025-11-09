Kotoko Edge Hearts in Accra Super Clash Thriller

Asante Kotoko secured a hard fought 1 to 0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, claiming bragging rights in the first Super Clash of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season. The win extends the Porcupine Warriors’ unbeaten run and marks their fourth victory in their last five league encounters against their traditional rivals.

Guinean striker Morifing Donzo converted a first half penalty to score the match’s only goal, securing maximum points for coach Abdul Karim Zito’s side. The decisive moment came just before halftime when referee Reginald Collins Amoah awarded Kotoko a spot kick after Amankwah Baafi challenged Peter Amidu Acquah inside the penalty area. Donzo stepped up calmly to convert his first goal for the club, a strike that would ultimately decide the contest.

The penalty decision sparked considerable debate among supporters, with the Phobians feeling aggrieved at the call. However, Amoah’s proximity to the incident left little room for doubt about the contact inside the box.

Hearts of Oak came out aggressively in the second half, creating several promising opportunities to level the score. Raphael Amponsah tested Kotoko’s defense with a powerful long range effort, while a blocked pass nearly set up Hamza Issah for what could have been the equalizer. Despite sustained pressure from the home side, they could not find the breakthrough.

The drama intensified during stoppage time when Mawuli Wayo appeared to have scored a spectacular equalizer for Hearts. However, after consultation between Amoah and his assistants, the goal was disallowed for offside, preserving Kotoko’s slender advantage and sealing the three points for the visitors.

Statistical analysis showed Kotoko registered six shots compared to Hearts’ five, with the Porcupine Warriors managing three efforts on target while the Phobians mustered just one. Possession remained evenly contested throughout the 90 minutes, reflecting the competitive nature of Ghana’s biggest football rivalry.

Hearts coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani expressed disappointment with the result in his post match interview. “We lost. I think we didn’t deserve to lose, in my opinion, and everyone who observed the game, not just watching,” the former Kotoko tactician stated. He acknowledged areas needing improvement while maintaining his side performed better than the scoreline suggested.

The victory moves Kotoko to seventh position in the league standings, sitting five points behind the leaders despite having played three fewer matches due to their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup commitments. Their involvement in continental competition has resulted in outstanding fixtures that could significantly alter their league position in coming weeks.

Hearts suffered their first league defeat of the campaign, dropping to fifth place with 16 points from eight matches. The Phobians had entered the contest unbeaten under Dramani’s guidance, representing their longest streak without defeat since 2020.

The result extends Kotoko’s impressive record at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they remain unbeaten in their last two visits. Since 2020, the two clubs have met five times at the venue in Premier League competition, with Hearts recording two wins, two draws and one defeat.

Both clubs had enjoyed strong starts to the season before Sunday’s encounter. Hearts built their campaign on defensive solidity, conceding just three goals in eight matches prior to the Super Clash. Kotoko boasts the league’s best defensive record this term, having allowed only two goals all season.

The match represented the first Super Clash between current head coaches Zito and Dramani, adding fresh intrigue to the historic rivalry. Zito arrived at Kotoko in April 2025 and has installed tactical discipline across the squad. His unbeaten record against Hearts from previous encounters with other clubs continued with Sunday’s triumph.

Hearts’ home form this season has been less convincing than their away performances. The Phobians collected 10 points from 12 in away fixtures but managed just six points from five home matches, averaging below one point per game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko started the brighter of the two teams, with early chances falling to Saaka Dauda and Hubert Gyau before Hearts found their rhythm midway through the first half. The visitors maintained their attacking threat throughout, with Gyau proving particularly influential despite narrowly missing the target himself.

Hearts will look to bounce back when they face Swedru All Blacks in midweek action, while Kotoko travel to Vision FC. The Porcupine Warriors remain the only unbeaten side in the 2025/26 GPL season as they balance domestic and continental commitments.

The Super Clash between Ghana’s two most successful clubs dates back to 1958 and continues to generate intense passion among supporters nationwide. Sunday’s encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium drew thousands of fans eager to witness the latest chapter in this enduring rivalry.