Kotoko Coach Zito Dismisses Continental Critics

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has rejected criticism surrounding the club’s recent continental struggles, redirecting attention toward their strong Ghana Premier League (GPL) performance this season. The Porcupine Warriors sit atop the domestic league table after eight matches, demonstrating consistency that has eluded them in African competition.

Both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak remain unbeaten through the first eight rounds of the 2025/26 GPL campaign, setting up a highly anticipated Super Clash on Sunday. The Kumasi club has shown attacking prowess while maintaining defensive discipline, creating optimism among supporters focused on domestic success.

Kotoko secured a resounding four to two victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium just a week after their continental exit. The dominant display featured two goals from midfielder Hubert Gyau, whose thunderbolt from 35 yards showcased the attacking quality Zito’s squad possesses. The performance sent a clear message about the team’s domestic ambitions despite recent disappointment in Africa.

The continental criticism stems from Kotoko’s six to one aggregate defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round. The heavy loss reignited longstanding concerns about Ghanaian clubs’ competitiveness in African tournaments. Kotoko has failed to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stages since 2019, a drought that weighs heavily on a club that won continental titles in 1970 and 1983.

Several factors contributed to the continental struggles beyond pure sporting quality. CAF rejected Kotoko’s request to host matches at the renovated Baba Yara Stadium, forcing them to relocate continental fixtures to Accra Sports Stadium. Playing away from their traditional fortress in Kumasi undermined home advantage against formidable opposition. Kotoko’s Communications Director described the situation as both financially and emotionally draining, citing hotel bills, transportation costs, and reduced supporter presence.

Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong defended Kotoko by noting that Wydad receives approximately 800,000 dollars from the Moroccan state when competing in Africa. The financial disparity between North African clubs and their West African counterparts creates structural disadvantages that extend beyond coaching and player quality. Resource limitations affect everything from training facilities to player recruitment strategies.

Zito’s appointment came during a challenging period for Kotoko. He took over earlier this year after a difficult run of form under Prosper Ogum, delivering on his promise to revive the team. The coach previously worked with Dreams FC before crossing over to Kotoko in April, bringing tactical knowledge and domestic league expertise to the role.

The domestic campaign represents Kotoko’s best chance for silverware this season. The Porcupine Warriors lead the GPL table with 46 points from 25 matches, one point ahead of Nations FC and two ahead of Bibiani Gold Stars. Their impressive record includes 13 wins, seven draws, and five losses while scoring 27 goals and conceding just 15. The statistics demonstrate the balanced approach Zito has implemented since taking charge.

Zito acknowledged his close relationship with Hearts of Oak boss Mas-Ud Didi Dramani ahead of their upcoming clash, recalling their productive working relationship at Kotoko. Despite their friendship, Zito made clear that sentiment will not influence Sunday’s contest, stating they approach the match with the mindset of securing victory. The Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium represents the biggest test yet for Kotoko’s unbeaten run.

Zito recently praised midfielder Hubert Gyau’s progress, commending him for adapting his individual playing style to team requirements. The coach emphasized how Gyau has improved gradually since arriving from Berekum Chelsea, becoming an integral member of the squad. The midfielder’s development exemplifies Zito’s coaching philosophy of blending individual talent with collective responsibility.

The continental disappointment, while stinging, provides perspective on resource realities facing Ghanaian football. Ghana’s continental struggles reflect broader issues beyond individual match performances, with clubs operating in reactive cycles rather than building foundations for sustained continental competitiveness. Infrastructure challenges, talent drain to European leagues, and inconsistent investment patterns all contribute to the difficulties facing domestic champions when they venture into African competition.

Zito’s emphasis on GPL success acknowledges these structural constraints while maintaining competitive standards. The domestic league remains the most realistic target for immediate success, providing both sporting achievement and commercial benefits through fan engagement and sponsorship opportunities. Continental qualification through league position offers another chance to address African competition shortcomings with better preparation.

The upcoming Super Clash will test whether Kotoko can maintain their unbeaten start against their fiercest rivals. Victory would strengthen their title credentials while demonstrating the domestic focus Zito advocates. For supporters still processing the continental disappointment, three points against Hearts would provide welcome validation of the coach’s strategic priorities.