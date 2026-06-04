Kotoko Captain Samba O’Neil Earns First Niger Call-Up

Asante Kotoko captain Samba O’Neil has earned his first call-up to Niger’s national team after completing a switch of international allegiance, and is in camp ahead of two friendlies.

The Congolese-born centre-back, whose full name is Ndongani Samba Gilbani O’Neil, joined Kotoko in 2024 and was named club captain ahead of the 2025/26 season. He has been one of the standout defenders in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), making 19 league appearances and scoring three goals this term while helping the Porcupine Warriors push for the title.

His move settles a question that had followed him for months. Several former Ghana internationals and sections of the Kotoko fan base had urged him to naturalise and make himself available for the Black Stars before the 2026 World Cup. O’Neil instead opted to represent Niger, ending the speculation over his international future.

Known for his aerial strength, composure on the ball and reading of the game, the defender built his reputation through consistent performances in Ghana’s top flight, including man of the match displays in high profile matches. Niger’s technical team is expected to use the friendlies to assess players as it prepares for competitive assignments, including Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) commitments, and O’Neil will be hoping to secure a regular role.

His club future is less settled. O’Neil’s Kotoko contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with reported interest from clubs in Libya, South Africa and Tanzania, and talks over a new deal said to have stalled. For now, his focus is on making an impression in his first international camp with the Ménas.