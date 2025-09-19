Kotoka Airport Unveils Multi-Billion Cedi Hub Expansion

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has unveiled ambitious infrastructure projects worth several billion cedis to transform Kotoka International Airport (KIA) into West Africa’s premier aviation gateway, directly supporting President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy initiative.

The comprehensive modernization programme addresses surging passenger demand at KIA, which currently serves 24 international airlines and has experienced steady growth in aircraft movements over recent years.

Phase one of the Terminal 2 repurposing project has been completed, with phase two expected to be finalized by the end of the year, according to GACL officials. The upgraded terminal will handle both international and domestic passengers, reducing congestion at Terminal 3 during peak operations.

The flagship multi-storey car park project represents the most significant capacity expansion, increasing parking from 513 to 2,000 vehicles while incorporating retail, commercial, and hotel spaces. Construction will generate employment across multiple sectors, directly aligning with the government’s economic diversification strategy.

GACL emphasizes the projects’ role in supporting “building an economy that never sleeps, where ports, airports, warehouses and transport systems work seamlessly day and night,” as outlined in the 24-hour economy framework launched July 2, 2025.

The connecting concourse between Terminals 2 and 3 will eliminate outdoor passenger transfers, featuring international-standard facilities including commercial spaces, lounges, boarding bridges, and advanced passenger movement systems. This infrastructure addresses operational inefficiencies that have limited KIA’s competitiveness against regional aviation hubs.

Runway rehabilitation work has commenced to extend the main runway’s operational lifespan while improving safety compliance. Upgrades include widening from 45 meters to 60 meters and installing LED aeronautical ground lighting systems for enhanced operational efficiency during extended operating hours.

Work on constructing 10 additional parking stands is ongoing to increase KIA’s capacity to accommodate aircraft of varying sizes, addressing aircraft congestion that has periodically disrupted flight schedules and limited airline expansion plans.

The meeters-and-greeters area will undergo transformation into a modern two-story facility with new retail outlets and restaurants, enhancing revenue generation potential while improving passenger experience standards comparable to leading African airports.

KIA’s expansion comes as Ghana implements comprehensive economic reforms aimed at reducing unemployment through extended operational hours across key economic sectors. The 24-hour economy policy encourages businesses and public organizations to operate continuously in three eight-hour shifts to boost production and generate employment.

Aviation industry analysts view the KIA upgrades as strategically positioned to capture increased air traffic from West Africa’s growing middle class and expanding regional trade networks. The projects address infrastructure gaps that have limited Ghana’s ability to compete effectively with aviation hubs in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal.

The transformation timeline spans two to five years, with some components operational by late 2025. Once completed, passengers will experience streamlined connectivity between terminals, reduced transfer times, and expanded commercial services that generate revenue for airport operations sustainability.

Ghana’s aviation sector contributes significantly to the national economy through employment, tourism facilitation, and trade connectivity. Enhanced airport capacity supports broader economic objectives including attracting foreign investment, boosting exports, and positioning Ghana as a regional business hub.

The projects demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to infrastructure modernization as a catalyst for economic growth, particularly in service sectors that benefit from extended operational hours and improved facilities.

Regional competition among West African airports has intensified as countries invest heavily in aviation infrastructure to capture growing passenger traffic and cargo volumes driven by economic expansion and urbanization trends across the continent.