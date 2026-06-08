Kospi plunges 8% as AI chip selloff spreads

Asian technology stocks tumbled on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi plunging as much as 8 percent and triggering a trading halt, as a global retreat from artificial intelligence shares deepened.

The fall set off a circuit breaker that paused trading in Seoul for 20 minutes, the third such emergency suspension this year. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which between them make up more than 40 percent of the Kospi, closed down about 10 percent and 8 percent. The selling ran across the region. In Tokyo, SoftBank fell about 6 percent, chip equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest dropped roughly 7 percent and 6 percent, and in Taiwan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) slipped about 3 percent while Foxconn lost more than 5 percent. European chip names including ASML and Infineon opened lower as well.

The immediate trigger was Broadcom. The US chipmaker’s quarterly revenue of $22.19 billion came in just shy of the $22.27 billion analysts expected, but the bigger jolt was its outlook: it guided next quarter’s AI chip sales to about $16 billion against forecasts nearer $17.2 billion, and its shares slid roughly 12.6 percent. That dragged Wall Street down on Friday, when the Nasdaq fell 4.18 percent, its worst day since April 2025, the S&P 500 dropped 2.64 percent, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shed about 10 percent, with Nvidia and Micron among the heavy losers.

Analysts caution that Broadcom was not the only force at work. A stronger than expected US jobs report for May revived worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer, which weighs on richly valued growth stocks, while tension in the Middle East added to the risk-off mood. In Korea, a won trading at its weakest since 2009 and high levels of retail margin debt sharpened the slide as leveraged positions were unwound.

Nigel Green, chief executive of the financial advisory firm deVere Group, called the episode “the first real macro shock of the AI era.” He argued that AI has stopped behaving like a single sector and now moves like a broad asset class, so a single earnings report can ripple across markets in Asia and the United States within hours. Green said he remains positive on AI over the long run, pointing to continued corporate and government spending, but expects more bouts of volatility now that the theme is large enough that disappointments shake whole markets rather than individual stocks. His firm estimated the week’s losses wiped around $1.8 trillion from the value of the S&P 500.

Investors’ next test comes on Wednesday, when the United States publishes inflation figures for May.