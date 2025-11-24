Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Graduates 70 Mothers at 7th Mothercraft Ceremony

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday held its 7th Mothercraft Graduation, celebrating 70 pregnant and lactating mothers who completed an 11-month maternal

education program designed to promote safe pregnancy, confident parenting and healthy families.

The ceremony, themed “Pregnancy to Parenthood: A Journey of Joy,” honored each participant with a certificate of completion and gift packages. Partners, facilitators and supporters of the program were also recognized for their contribution to maternal health education.

The graduating mothers, many of whom began the program in January, took turns sharing personal experiences about how the Mothercraft initiative equipped them with practical skills—from nutrition and hygiene to newborn care and emotional wellbeing.

“A story of courage, sacrifice and unconditional love”

Delivering the keynote address, Shirley Boateng Gyasi, Chief Midwifery Officer, said the transition from pregnancy to parenthood embodies one of life’s most profound journeys.

“Today we gather to celebrate a journey that begins with a tiny heartbeat and grows into a lifestyle of love,” she said. “Motherhood is not just giving birth, it is about giving strength and giving yourself day after day.”

Gyasi encouraged the graduating mothers to embrace the realities of the parenting journey, which she described as joyful yet demanding.

“There will be sleepless nights and moments of doubt, but you are enough,” she told them. “Parenthood is not about perfection. It is about being present through laughter and tears. Your life will be the light that guides your child even when the world fails.”

She extended gratitude to families, midwives, doctors and paramedics who support mothers through pregnancy and postpartum challenges.

A lifelong journey of care

Aimee Akotey, Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, praised the mothers for their commitment and highlighted the program’s vital role in nurturing confident parents.

“Motherhood is not a single event; it is a lifetime journey,” Akotey said. “Pregnancy brings new responsibilities and challenges, and parenthood turns that hope into action.”

She noted that the Mothercraft Programme equips women with essential skills in nutrition, hygiene, early childhood stimulation, safe practices and emotional health.

“As you return to your homes, may you carry with you the confidence that every child deserves—the confidence of a mother,” she said.

Inside the Mothercraft Programme

Speaking in an interview, Cynthia Louisa Hagan, Chief Midwifery Officer and Head of the Obstetrics OPD, explained that the 11-month programme is designed to supplement antenatal clinic sessions, which are often brief due to high patient flow.

“During normal antenatal visits, mothers sit for only about 30 minutes before seeing the doctor, and attention is divided,” she said. “The Mothercraft Programme gives us dedicated time to educate, demonstrate and answer questions.”

The sessions—held twice monthly—include demonstrations on baby bathing, breastfeeding, newborn care, recognizing danger signs in pregnancy

and birth preparedness. Mothers also learn how to prepare nutritious meals, understand their antenatal record books and seek early medical attention when complications arise.

“No mother should lose her life because of pregnancy,” Hagan said. “Education prevents maternal morbidity and mortality.”

She added that the program is free and open to all mothers, even those who attend antenatal clinics outside Korle Bu.

Impact on mothers

Graduate Mary Aba Quarshie, who joined in March 2025, said the training transformed her pregnancy and postpartum experience.

“I learned the right foods to eat and how to care for myself and my newborn,” she said. “I had no infections during my pregnancy, and my baby has also remained healthy. I recommend the Korle Bu Mothercraft to all expectant and lactating mothers.”

Programme results for 2025

Presenting the 2025 Annual Report, Midwifery Officer Cedonia Seo noted significant achievements under the theme “Empowered Mums, Brighter Future.”

Key highlights include:

 19 antenatal education sessions

 held between January and November.

 An average of 45 mothers attending each session.

 85% of participants reporting improved confidence through practical demonstrations.

 Increased partner involvement, including a Mother’s Day event with more than 200 mothers and 20 fathers.

 Successful observance of Breastfeeding Promotion Week 2025.

 Formation of mother support groups and the introduction of a WhatsApp-based digital learning platform, segmented by trimester and

 postpartum period for personalized guidance.

However, challenges such as inconsistent attendance, limited funding, low participation among young mothers and occasional staff shortages were noted. Recommendations include increased funding, stronger community partnerships and more teaching aids for mothers with low literacy.

A celebration of resilience

The graduation ceremony closed with renewed calls to sustain maternal education as a cornerstone of safe motherhood.

“Empowering mothers through education ensures a brighter and

healthier future for families and communities,” Seo stated in her report. “Together, we are shaping empowered mums and building a brighter future.”

The Korle Bu Mothercraft Programme will resume its next cycle in January and remains open to the public at no cost.

By Kingsley Asiedu