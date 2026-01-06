Korean Scientists Develop Cost Effective Alloys for Extreme Heat

Researchers from South Korea have developed alumina forming ferritic alloys that demonstrate exceptional oxidation resistance at high temperatures, offering a promising alternative to expensive nickel based superalloys for power plants and energy infrastructure.

The collaborative study between Jeonbuk National University (JBNU) and Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) shows the new materials maintain their protective properties even under prolonged steam exposure at 700 degrees Celsius. The findings were published on January 1, 2026 in Corrosion Science, following online availability in October 2025.

Associate Professor Jae Gil Jung from the Division of Advanced Materials Engineering at JBNU led the research alongside Principal Researcher Ka Ram Lim from the Extreme Materials Research Institute at KIMS. Postdoctoral researchers Dr. Sang Hwa Lee and Dr. Sang Hun Shim from each institute participated in the project.

The team investigated how their alumina forming ferritic alloy Al16Cr13.3Fe55.5Ni11.2Ti4 and a variant containing 2 atomic percent molybdenum performed under steam containing atmospheres. After 500 hours of exposure, the alloys developed a dense 100 nanometer alpha alumina layer that effectively suppressed oxygen diffusion into the substrate.

Traditional austenitic stainless steels fail under these conditions because chromium oxide scale volatilization causes rapid oxidation under steam. By contrast, the body centered cubic structure of alumina forming ferritic alloys can accommodate much higher amounts of aluminum than face centered cubic based alloys, making them more favorable for forming uniform and dense protective scales.

The materials also demonstrate superior specific yield strength at high temperatures comparable to nickel based superalloys. Adding molybdenum provides mechanical strengthening without compromising oxidation resistance, according to Professor Jung.

Carbon neutral energy systems including high temperature electrolysis, solar thermal power plants, small modular reactors and hydrogen based processes require novel structural materials with outstanding corrosion resistance and mechanical properties at extreme temperatures. Existing heat resistant alloys such as Nimonic, Inconel and various stainless steels suffer from limitations that the new materials appear to overcome.

The researchers emphasize that economic feasibility remains crucial for widespread adoption. Their work focuses on low cost alloy systems that could accelerate practical, large scale applications within five to 10 years.

Potential real world applications span reusable space launch vehicles, advanced armor materials, molten salt reactors, thermal energy storage systems, ammonia cracking reactors and lithium ion battery recycling. These fields demand materials that remain strong and resistant to chemical degradation at high temperatures.

Professor Jung explained that the novel alloying strategy simultaneously improves heat resistance and oxidation resistance while maintaining economic feasibility. This dual improvement enables materials to stay stronger and more durable in extreme high temperature environments.

JBNU, founded in 1947, operates as a leading Korean flagship university in Jeonju. The institution declared the “On AI Era” and leads the Physical AI Demonstration Project valued at approximately one billion dollars. Both Professor Jung and Dr. Lim received doctoral degrees in Materials Science from Yonsei University.

The breakthrough addresses an urgent technological gap as industries transition toward cleaner energy systems that operate under increasingly harsh conditions. Materials science engineers have struggled to design cost efficient self protecting alloys with active alpha alumina scale formation capability and high temperature phase stability.