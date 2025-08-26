Korean Air orders US$36bn Boeing fleet amid Trump trade talks

Boeing secured a massive $36 billion aircraft order from Korean Air as the South Korean flag carrier moves to modernize its fleet while Seoul navigates trade tensions with Washington.

The deal covers 103 aircraft including Boeing 787, 777 and 737 passenger jets, which Korean Air says will support its competitiveness as it prepares to merge with domestic rival Asiana Airlines. Chief executive Walter Cho described the purchase as essential for remaining globally competitive during a “pivotal moment” for the airline.

The announcement came during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s Washington visit for talks with President Donald Trump about US tariffs of 15 percent imposed on Korean exports in July. The timing underscores how aircraft purchases increasingly feature in trade negotiations between the US and key allies.

Boeing and Korean Air unveiled the agreement at a US-Korea business forum attended by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, South Korean Trade Minister Kim Jung-kwan, and executives from major companies including Samsung, Hyundai and Nvidia.

The aircraft order was part of broader Korean investments announced at the forum. Samsung’s shipbuilding division will partner Oregon-based Vigor Marine Group for US Navy maintenance work, while Hyundai pledged to increase American investments from $21 billion to $26 billion, including a facility producing 30,000 robots annually.

Boeing’s order includes 50 of its 737-10 aircraft, 45 long-range planes and eight 777-8 freighters. The company estimates the deal will sustain approximately 135,000 American jobs across its supply chain and manufacturing facilities.

“This is a landmark agreement that strengthens our long-standing partnership,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope. The order represents one of the largest aircraft purchases in Korean Air’s history and extends a relationship dating back decades.

Negotiations for the Korean Air deal began months ago. Seoul revealed in March that the airline was finalizing agreements with both Boeing and GE Aerospace, with the $13.7 billion GE contract also announced Monday alongside the aircraft purchase.

The Korean purchase follows similar trade-linked aircraft deals across Asia. Japan ordered 100 Boeing jets in July, while Indonesia’s Garuda agreed to buy 50 aircraft as part of tariff discussions with Washington. These victories have helped Boeing maintain its competitive edge against European rival Airbus in global sales.

Boeing continues managing safety and production challenges stemming from two fatal 737 crashes and recent mechanical failures during flights. Worker strikes have also disrupted manufacturing schedules, creating delivery delays for some customers.

Despite these issues, Monday’s announcement highlights Boeing’s market recovery. Korean Air’s latest commitment pushes the manufacturer’s total aircraft orders this year beyond 150 planes, demonstrating renewed confidence from major international carriers.

The deal provides Korean Air with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft as it restructures through the Asiana merger. Regulators approved the combination last year, creating a larger carrier better positioned to compete with regional rivals Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

For Seoul, the Boeing purchase signals cooperation with Washington while addressing American concerns about trade imbalances. Trump has repeatedly pressed allies to increase purchases of US goods and services to reduce bilateral trade deficits.

Industry analysts expect more trade-influenced aircraft orders as governments use major purchases to demonstrate partnership with key allies. The practice has become common in aerospace, defense and technology sectors where large contracts can influence diplomatic relationships.