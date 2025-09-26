KooKusi Releases “This Ability” – A Musical Tribute to Resilience, Disability, and Mental Health

Multifaceted US-based Ghanaian rapper, science communicator, and researcher Nana Kofi Kusi-Boadum (KooKusi) has released his latest body of work, “This Ability”, his third solo and fourth overall project. Known for tackling deeply personal and socially pressing themes through music, poetry, and film, KooKusi once again delivers a thoughtful and compelling narrative that connects art, science, and advocacy.

Since introducing himself with “5foot3” in 2022, KooKusi has crafted projects that give voice to hidden psychological struggles, from inferiority complex to fear and addiction. Each release has built on the idea of confronting what he calls “5foot3s”; the personal challenges and shortcomings that quietly shape people’s lives. With “This Ability”, he shifts the focus to disability, using music to amplify a story that deserves to be heard.

The project is inspired by Emmanuel “Clock” Ekow Amoako, a Ghanaian basketball player, coach, entrepreneur, and creative worth celebrating who has lived with anisomelia, a limb length discrepancy. Despite the challenges of his condition, Clock has excelled in competitive sports, co-founded teams, built “Clockwork brand”, and inspired many through leadership and perseverance. In addition to Dilys MaxVoy’s documentary “13:12 – Make the Clock Work” that shares Clock’s journey, KooKusi retells it here in a uniquely personal way, through the eyes of someone who once struggled with self-doubt and found confidence by witnessing Clock’s resilience.

Through “This Ability”, KooKusi frames Clock’s journey as more than a personal triumph but an essential and universal message of strength in the face of stigma and doubt.

Across its four songs, This Ability weaves hip-hop, spoken word, snippets from an interview, and choral arrangements into a powerful narrative. The project opens with an emotional choral rendering of KooKusi’s first encounter with Clock grounded in 2 Corinthians 12:8–9. The choral record features Felix Adusei, Michael Adjaloo and the Great Family choir.

The story then moves through the battles beneath victories and a fiery spoken-word tribute by executive producer, Li Diaw to a decisive moment in Clock’s career. It is followed by Clock’s own voice from a Full Circl interview with Reginald Amaah, bringing raw authenticity and emotional depth, before closing with a full hip-hop version of the opening track, this time from a triumphant perspective, bringing the journey full circle.

The closer features Notse, with additional vocals from Kiki Celine. This body of work was produced by Rdeebeatz, Christoven, and Epidemix. To drive the message home even stronger, Kookusi collaborated and co-directed with film makers Baffour Kyem, Victor Morgan, Dilys MaxVoy and her Take it to the Max crew, to make visuals for each record so that the project is released as one big docuseries.

At its core, “This Ability” carries a mission and that is to challenge stereotypes, celebrate strength, and inspire both people living with disability and anyone facing their own limitations. It dismantles the bias that often surrounds disability by showcasing Clock’s achievements, while encouraging others to see challenges not as defining traits but as opportunities for growth.

For KooKusi, this project is as much personal as it is cultural. It honours a national figure while continuing his artistic commitment to scientific communication, addressing mental health in the most relatable stories. “This Ability” transforms disability into a narrative of power, proving that greatness can emerge from the very places society misjudges as weakness.

“This Ability” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About the Heroes:

KooKusi (Nana Kofi Kusi-Boadum) is a Texas-based Ghanaian storytelling rapper and neuroscience researcher known for conceptual projects that address mental health and social issues. His scientific communication endeavors combine artistic expression with mental health advocacy, particularly within African communities where such topics often carry stigma.

Emmanuel “Clock” Ekow Amoako is a Ghanaian basketball player, coach, entrepreneur, CEO of Clockwork brand, and disability advocate. His achievements include multiple championship victories, team leadership roles, and business success, all accomplished while managing the physical challenges of anisomelia.