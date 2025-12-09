Konnect Minds Takes Over Spotify’s Number 1 Podcast of The Year

Spotify has released its list of the Top Podcasts in Ghana for 2025, and Konnected Minds has taken the Number 1 spot.

The podcast, hosted by Derrick Abaitey, has become an insightful platform known for its unique blend of real life conversations, personal stories, youth driven topics and meaningful discussions that cut across lifestyle, society, mental health, creativity, marriage, etc.

This recognition by Spotify adds to the series of highlights and achievements the Konnected Minds Podcast has enjoyed over the years, showing its consistent growth and impact.

Spotify’s list is based on strong streaming numbers, listening habits, and audience engagement across Ghana, and being named Ghana’s top podcast for 2025 by Spotify Africa confirms Konnected Minds is indeed a leading voice in the country’s podcasting community.

Following Spotify’s recognition, Konnected Minds remains a pace setter in the Ghanaian podcast space, and this milestone is expected to draw in more listeners and expand the podcast’s reach with new stories, new perspectives, and even stronger episodes.

Check out the show on Spotify from below https://open.spotify.com/show/6k4y7rktdR2elvhJzYxaJZ?si=c2GURyAcRbiqHRxdi15aAw