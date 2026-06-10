Komfo Anokye Doctors Return to Wards Before Labour Hearing

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) resumed work Tuesday evening, ending a four day strike just hours before a National Labour Commission (NLC) hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The timing matters for patients in Kumasi and for the doctors themselves. The NLC had already ruled that the walkout breached Sections 162 and 163 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), and summoned the parties to appear before it on June 10 at 2 p.m. By suspending the action first, the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association (KADA) walks into that hearing in a stronger position, though the dispute that triggered the strike remains unresolved.

KADA announced the suspension in a statement on Tuesday, effective 6:00 p.m. The release, signed by chairman Dr Michael Leat, credited the intervention of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, alongside the hospital board and management, for commitments to address the grievances. The association said the toll a longer strike would take on patient care and public health also shaped its decision.

The strike began on June 6 over what the doctors described as operational and administrative decisions at the hospital. It followed the suspension of the facility’s chief executive, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh. The suspension came after Dr Baidoo announced a halt to emergency services at the facility. He has not commented publicly on the matter.

The commission did not accept the legality of the action. It said the strike notice “was not compliant with the relevant provisions of the Labour Law” and ordered an immediate end to it under its statutory powers.

For four days, the standoff disrupted consultations and other services at the largest referral hospital in northern and middle Ghana, leaving many patients stranded. KADA drew solidarity during that period from the Ghana Medical Association’s National Executive Council and a wide bloc of health sector bodies, among them the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, the Health Services Workers’ Union and the Emergency Medicine Society of Ghana.

Talks between the doctors, the board and management continue. The outcome of Wednesday’s NLC hearing in Accra, and any decision on Dr Baidoo’s future, will determine whether the suspension holds or the wards empty again.