Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in U-Turn Over $214M Gold Board Loss Allegations”

Former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is facing criticism for appearing to retreat from his own statements regarding alleged financial losses involving the Gold Board, led by Sammy Gyamfi.

During a panel discussion on UTV, Nkrumah rejected claims that he accused the Gold Board of recording losses, insisting that his comments had been “misrepresented.” His remarks come after a Minority Caucus press conference in Parliament, where concerns were raised over transactions between the Bank of Ghana and the Gold Board.

When pressed by Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, on whether he had indeed claimed that the Gold Board posted losses, Nkrumah clarified that his comments referred specifically to interactions with the Bank of Ghana and not to the Gold Board itself.

“You can watch the entire video; I was the one who addressed the press conference. We raised four issues, and I have listed them,” Nkrumah said, emphasizing that the losses cited—ranging between $214 million and $300 million—related to certain transactions and an unfamiliar company, Bawa Rock, involved in the process.

Critics argue, however, that Nkrumah’s clarification amounts to a public backtrack, raising questions about accountability and transparency. While he insists he never directly accused the Gold Board of losses, the initial statements sparked widespread concern and scrutiny.

Observers say the unfolding narrative reflects a troubling pattern of politicians distancing themselves from statements once they generate controversy, leaving the public uncertain about the true nature of the financial transactions in question.