Kojo Manuel launches mental health campaign “Are You Mental” at PRESEC

Multiple-award-winning MC, Hypeman & on-air personality, Kojo Manuel, has taken a bold step into advocacy with the launch of his mental health campaign, “Are You Mental”, aimed at tackling the growing concerns around youth mental health in Ghana. The campaign officially kicked off this past Saturday at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, in collaboration with High Skul Clique, drawing an enthusiastic response from students and faculty alike.

Partnering with Berry Health, a leading mental health and wellness organization, Kojo Manuel is using his platform to address difficult but necessary conversations around addiction, specifically pornography, social media, and drug abuse, which he says are quietly but significantly affecting the mental wellbeing of young people across the country.

“These are conversations that are long overdue,” Manuel said during his talk at PRESEC. “Our youth are struggling in silence. If we don’t start talking about porn addiction, the pressures of social media, and substance abuse now, we are going to lose an entire generation to mental health issues we failed to acknowledge.”

As part of the launch event, Manuel also brought his trademark energy to the stage, performing a powerful live set alongside DJ Lord OTB, the reigning Ghana DJ Awards “DJ of the Year”. The duo electrified the school with a thrilling mix of music and motivation, proving that important messages can be delivered in engaging and relatable ways.

The “Are You Mental” campaign plans to tour other senior high schools across Ghana in the coming months, combining high-energy performances with impactful mental health education.

Kojo Manuel’s entry into mental health advocacy is already receiving praise for its relevance and courage. In a time when mental health remains a taboo subject for many, especially among Ghanaian youth, the campaign is a necessary wake-up call.

“This is more than a campaign,” he concluded. “It’s a movement – and we’re just getting started.”