Kojo Junior infuses MAGGIVerse 2025 with unmistakable Ghanaian flavor in Nigeria

Ghana’s very own Kojo Junior was at the heart of MAGGI’s recently concluded second edition of the MAGGIVerse in Lagos, Nigeria. He represented the motherland at the two-day conference, which set out to boost the food content creation economy across West and Central Africa. As a panelist, he brought his signature flair to the event and engaged with other African creators for a discussion titled “The Palette of Digital Content.” The topic focused on the rise of food content in Africa, the challenges of monetization and growth, and the emerging trends in culinary storytelling.

The multi-award-winning influencer shared his insights on the topic, reflecting on his creative journey and the importance of elevating one’s craft. “There’s been an improvement in my content,” he said. “I just started adding subtitles, so that’s good for me.” He elaborated on how the new format enables fans outside Ghana to better engage with his content. Kojo Junior also served as a judge on “The MAGGI Faceoff,” a competitive cooking segment that spotlighted emerging culinary talent. The winner of the live showdown received ₦500,000 and a scholarship to a prestigious culinary school, reaffirming MAGGI’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of food innovators.

As the driving force behind the now-monthly cookout show “Kojo Junior and Friends,” he was a perfect fit for the occasion, due to his culinary background and content. What began as a humble, intimate cookout show has evolved into a viral phenomenon. Now boasting over 1.5 million views on TikTok, the show has become a launchpad for music releases and celebrity collaborations, featuring past guests such as MOLIY, Olivetheboy, Arathejay, Ayisi, Ko-Jo Cue, Mr Drew, Babs Cardini (Nigerian magician), Dancegod Lloyd etc.

Known for his witty Twi voiceovers and magnetic personality, the Ghanaian content creator and influencer extraordinaire–born Peter Kojo Appiadu–has made a name for himself by blending his kitchen skills with often humorous cultural commentary. His brand continues to resonate with both grassroots audiences and corporate giants, leading to partnerships with industry titans, including Maggi, Coca-Cola, Pepsodent, Telecel (formerly Vodafone), KFC, Bolt, Indomie, Kivo, Star, GoTV, and ALX Ghana.

As MAGGI’s annual MAGGIVerse conference continues to expand in ambition and scale, Kojo Junior’s addition stands not just as a personal milestone but as another reminder of Ghana’s rising influence in Africa’s creative economy. His comedic flair and identity as a prominent food content creator make him a standout addition to this year’s event–a rightful ambassador for the upcoming generation of food content creators.