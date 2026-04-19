Kojo Cue: No Rapper Can Claim the Best Title, But Shatta Wale Leads on Influence

Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue, born Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, has sparked conversation with a series of candid reflections on rap music, industry hierarchy and his personal artistic journey during an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi.

On the perennial debate over who deserves the title of the best rapper, Kojo Cue was unequivocal. “By the definition of rap and the elements of arts, no one can name themselves the best rapper. Rap is the highest level of poetry, using all the elements of arts to make it catchy and nice,” he said.

On influence, he acknowledged the towering stature of dancehall star Shatta Wale. “No amount of awards I win can make me more influential than Shatta Wale,” he stated, while also expressing hope that the artist would re-engage with award schemes. “It will only be nice if he rejoins the award scheme,” he added.

Turning to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Kojo Cue revealed the personal weight the event holds for him. “Winning Songwriter of the Year at the TGMA will be the most emotional moment in my entire career,” he said. He also threw his support behind fellow musician Fameye, who had expressed similar emotions about his own nomination. “I agree with Fameye about crying over being nominated as Songwriter of the Year because he is extremely good and deserves it too,” he said.

Kojo Cue also advocated for greater recognition of rap legends at the awards, saying: “I wish TGMA could build a whole performance set for we the new school rappers, to eulogise Okyeame Kwame.”

On his artistic growth, he admitted he has moved far beyond his early material. “I don’t enjoy most of my old songs because of growth. I don’t listen to anything before 2015, before ‘The Shining.’ Those were my learning stages; we grow and get better,” he explained.

Touching on his admiration for highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Kojo Cue said he deliberately kept his distance. “I met Daddy Lumba, but I never got close to him because I preferred to admire him from afar. I did not want to get close and see some of his shortcomings that might discourage me,” he revealed.

On rap rivalries, he drew a firm line. “I can never diss old gees like Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour and Kwadee, even if one steps on my toes. Aside from these rappers, if you come after me and I find you worth it, I will diss you back,” he warned.