Kojo Antwi to Headline 2026 EU-Ghana Golden Jubilee Event

Africa’s finest music maestro and legend, Kojo Antwi, has been pencilled to perform as the headline artist at the 2026 Europe Day reception celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the European Union (EU) and Ghana partnership.

The Ghana and EU relationship and friendship date back to 1976.

The event takes place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at exactly 6pm, which will be 50 years of EU-Ghana cordial relationships in business, trade, diplomacy and respect for citizenship.

Europe Day is one of the largest diplomatic gatherings of the year in Accra, which brings together an estimated 600 or over diplomatic corps and government officials.

The 2026 edition is under the theme “Golden Bridge”, which is reflecting on 50 years of Ghana’s friendship with the EU.

The evening will be a cultural evening; hence, the invitation of the cultural man on the content, Kojo Antwi, with timeless music such as that of the Maestro and a blend of highlife and Euro-Afro-soul.

An invitation to the Maestro and his enviable team, signed by Rune Skinnebach on behalf of the EU, dated Wednesday, May 6, 2026, said, “We therefore cannot think of any better artist to lift this special occasion to new levels of entertainment and national pride.”

The invitation said, “We hope this event will transform into sustained collaboration and partnership in the future.”

Kojo Antwi is a true icon of African music, affectionately known as “Mr Music Man” and “The Maestro”.

With 13 critically acclaimed albums to his name, he has gifted generations with timeless melodies and unforgettable performances, earning his place as the King of Love Songs.

From his early days performing across Europe with his first band to returning home to build an extraordinary solo career, his journey has been one of passion, resilience, and excellence—consistently raising the flag of Ghana high on the global stage.

Beyond the music, the Maestro’s influence has shaped countless artists and touched millions of hearts, and now, he has opened a new chapter—sharing his remarkable story in his newly released memoir, “Mr Music Man: The Journey”, a powerful reflection on his life, artistry, and legacy. The only African musician to tell his own story in his own words to the world.

In celebrating the EU Day, the EU is celebrating with not just a musician but an icon… not just a performer but a living legend of our time and our generation.