Kojo Antwi Returns with 34th Annual Ku Entry Concert

Ghanaian music legend Kojo Antwi is set to perform at the 34th edition of his annual Ku Entry concert on December 24 at UPS Auditorium, describing the experience as priceless and a privilege to share his music with fans.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Antwi said every opportunity to be on stage is a blessing. According to Antwi, “I don’t really do this for money.”

The veteran musician reflected on his musical journey, noting the independence he enjoyed in composing songs. He thanked God for giving him the independence of composing and determining what will be in songs, emphasizing that his unique approach to music, including placing the chorus at the end, has contributed to his songs’ lasting appeal.

Ku Entry 2025 is themed Coentrified Number Three and tickets are available online and at select locations. Prices range from GHC 400 for club class to GHC 1,500 for platinum tables.

Antwi’s message to young musicians prioritizes the art of music and its impact on listeners over monetary gains. He urged young artists to unite and use music to bring people together rather than divide them.

During the Joy Prime interview, Antwi revealed his commitment to supporting the next generation of Ghanaian musicians through collaboration and mentorship. He said he interacts with young artists and watches them over time before deciding to work with them.

The music icon highlighted the importance of sharing experience with emerging talents. He explained that working with young musicians is always a privilege and stressed that collaborations should focus on artistry and messages that unite audiences rather than chasing trends.

Antwi emphasized that when a song allows him to be himself, he knows he will bless it. He noted that mentorship extends beyond just the music to include the messages artists communicate to their audiences.

The veteran musician also commented on the evolving music industry landscape. He acknowledged the influence of social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram but cautioned that artists need to put authentic content on these platforms because messages travel very long distances.

Antwi stressed that despite technological changes in music distribution and consumption, the core principles of good music remain constant. He believes Ghanaian artists should maintain their unique identity while leveraging modern platforms to reach wider audiences.

During the Joy Prime interview, Antwi also critiqued the global labeling of African music, arguing that the continent’s musical diversity is too vast to be categorized under single genres. He noted that music from Egypt, Morocco and other African regions should not be treated as identical.

Antwi praised the commercialization of Afrobeat while cautioning against overgeneralization. According to him, “It’s good that it’s commercialized now, but we’ve given it just one name.” He stressed that African music has diverse influences and regional uniqueness that must be preserved.

The music legend encouraged artists to focus on African audiences before seeking international recognition. He noted that artists have not yet conquered many places in Africa and urged musicians to leverage their platforms for unity and progress within the continent.

The concert marks another milestone in Antwi’s decades long career during which he has become one of Ghana’s most respected musicians. Fans attending Ku Entry 2025 can expect his signature blend of highlife, soul and Afrobeat. The Christmas Eve performance continues his tradition of closing the year with memorable musical experiences.