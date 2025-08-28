Köhn Gets First Ghana Call-Up as Black Stars Target World Cup Progress

Union Berlin defender Derrick Arthur Köhn has earned his maiden Black Stars call-up for Ghana’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month.

Coach Otto Addo named a 24-man squad blending established stars with emerging talent for the September fixtures. The selection includes captain Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams alongside newcomers seeking to make their mark.

Köhn’s inclusion rewards an outstanding campaign on loan at Werder Bremen, where the 26-year-old left-back made 27 appearances and scored twice in the Bundesliga before securing his summer transfer to Union Berlin. His consistent performances caught Addo’s attention as Ghana seeks defensive reinforcement.

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana returns following his recent move from Southampton to Atalanta, where he has impressed in Serie A’s early weeks. France-based midfielder Elisha Owusu also makes a welcome comeback after overcoming a lengthy injury layoff.

The squad features promising youngster Caleb Yirenkyi, whose strong showings for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark have earned recognition. Defender Tariq Lamptey regains his place while goalkeeper Joseph Anang and forward Christopher Bonsu Baah secure spots for the double-header.

Ghana sits atop Group I with 15 points from six matches, boasting five victories and one defeat in their World Cup qualifying campaign. The Black Stars need strong results to maintain their commanding position heading into the final phase.

The team will begin preparations with a camp in Accra on Monday, September 1. Players will train at the Accra Sports Stadium in an open session before a closed practice on Tuesday and departure for N’djamena that evening.

Ghana faces Chad at Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, then returns home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8. Both matches carry significant weight for the Black Stars’ World Cup ambitions.

The blend of experience and youth reflects Addo’s strategy for navigating these pivotal qualifiers while building toward future tournaments.