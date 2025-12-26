Kohn Anticipates Germany Clash With Black Stars

Union Berlin defender Derrick Kohn is embracing the unique opportunity to face his birth nation when Ghana meets Germany in a March friendly. The recently capped Black Stars player views the Stuttgart encounter as a compelling chapter in his international career, having spent his entire life in Germany before switching allegiance to represent his ancestral homeland.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the fixture for March 30, 2026, at 8:45 pm local time. The match forms part of both teams’ final preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For Kohn, the occasion carries personal significance beyond standard international duty.

Despite possessing Ghanaian heritage through his parents, Kohn grew up immersed in German football culture. He developed through Bayern Munich’s youth system and represented Germany at under 19 level in 2017. His professional journey took him through Bundesliga sides including Werder Bremen before his current position at Union Berlin, where he completed a permanent four million euro transfer from Galatasaray this summer.

The 25 year old finally made his Black Stars debut in November against Japan after prolonged documentation delays. He had received his first Ghana call up in September for World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali but could not participate due to incomplete FIFA clearance. When the paperwork resolved ahead of the Asian tour, Kohn started at left back in the 2-0 defeat to Japan at Toyota Stadium.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo expressed enthusiasm about testing his squad against elite opposition. The Hamburg born coach, himself a former Bundesliga professional who won the German championship with Borussia Dortmund in 2002, understands the value of facing his former nation. Addo noted the fixture provides an excellent benchmark for measuring Ghana’s progress against one of football’s traditional powerhouses.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed the challenge from a tactical perspective. He indicated Ghana’s transition play would offer preparation for facing Ivory Coast in Germany’s World Cup group. The four time world champions view the friendly as an opportunity to refine strategies against African opposition known for pace and directness.

The Stuttgart fixture marks the fourth meeting between the nations. Germany claimed a commanding 6-1 victory in their first encounter in Bochum in 1993, a result Ghanaian supporters remember as the Bochum Disaster. The teams later met twice at World Cups, with Germany securing a narrow 1-0 group stage win in South Africa 2010 through Mesut Ozil’s strike, before both sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Brazil 2014.

Kohn’s club manager at Union Berlin, Steffen Baumgart, praised the defender’s adaptability and work ethic during his initial Bundesliga appearances this season. Those qualities attracted Otto Addo’s attention when seeking solutions to Ghana’s persistent left back vacancy. Many observers believe Kohn can provide long term stability in a position that has remained unsettled for years.

Former GFA Vice President George Afriyie endorsed the strategy of arranging high profile friendlies before the World Cup. Speaking on Asempa FM, Afriyie described such matches as essential preparation tools that will help players when the tournament begins. GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed Ghana plans additional friendlies against top opposition before their June opener.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup as Group I winners and will compete in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. The Black Stars begin their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, face England on June 23 in Boston, and complete the group stage against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia. Success in those fixtures could send Ghana beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable 2010 quarter final run.

For Kohn, the Germany match represents both homecoming and statement. The opportunity to perform against the nation where he built his career offers validation of his decision to represent Ghana. His unique perspective as someone straddling two football cultures could prove valuable as the Black Stars prepare for their fifth World Cup appearance.