Kofi Opare Chief Appeals for Urgent Educational Support

The Chief of Kofi Opare in the Ayensunu District, Nana Opare Amposah III, has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Education, and the government to urgently intervene in addressing the dire state of education in his community.

Speaking to journalists, Nana Amposah described the situation in the town’s basic school as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” citing poor infrastructure, inadequate furniture, and the absence of functioning computers in the school’s ICT laboratory.

“Our school’s computer lab has no working computers,” he lamented. “And yet, ICT is an examinable subject. We all know the world is moving toward technology, so our children must be equipped with that knowledge right from the beginning. Government must come to our aid.”

He added that the school buildings, constructed in 1938, are dilapidated and pose a danger to pupils and teachers alike. With no proper desks and chairs, children are forced to sit on blocks and write on them during lessons.

“This is not the kind of environment where learning should take place,” Nana Amposah stressed. “Our children deserve better. They are the future of this country, and it is only fair that they are given equal opportunities as those in the big cities.”

The chief’s call adds to growing concerns from rural communities across Ghana about the widening gap in educational resources between urban and rural schools. He urged the authorities to act swiftly to prevent the situation from worsening and to ensure that children in Kofi Opare are not left behind in the digital age.