Kofi Jumah Calls Afenyo-Markin One of Ghana’s Finest Political Brains

Maxwel Kofi Jumah, the former Managing Director of GIHOC (Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation) Distilleries Company Limited, has praised Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin as one of the most intelligent figures in contemporary Ghanaian politics.

Speaking during an interview on Asaasepa FM, Kofi Jumah emphasized Afenyo-Markin’s strategic thinking and steady progression within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He described the Minority Leader’s political career as a testament to diligence and genuine commitment to serving the public.

“Afenyo-Markin has proved himself as an astute politician since joining the NPP,” Kofi Jumah stated. “His journey through the ranks of the party demonstrates his hard work, dedication, and commitment to public service.”

The former GIHOC executive went further to highlight what he considers Afenyo-Markin’s defining characteristics in an often unpredictable political landscape. According to Kofi Jumah, the Minority Leader maintains consistency between his public statements and actual conduct.

“He is a principled and cultured man who walks his talk,” he explained. “In a political environment where words often don’t match actions, Afenyo-Markin stands out as someone who delivers on his promises.”

Afenyo-Markin currently serves as the Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, representing the Effutu constituency. He has held various positions within the NPP and gained recognition for his parliamentary contributions and legal expertise.

Kofi Jumah’s remarks come at a time when Ghana’s political discourse continues to evolve ahead of future electoral contests. His assessment reflects ongoing conversations about leadership quality and integrity within the country’s major political parties.

The praise from a former government appointee underscores Afenyo-Markin’s growing influence within NPP circles and his reputation beyond party lines. His approach to parliamentary duties has drawn attention from both supporters and political observers.