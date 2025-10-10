Kofi Dotse: The Young African Creative Putting Ghana on the Global Map

Kofi Dotse is part of a new generation of African creatives redefining how the continent is perceived on the global stage. He creates captivating content centered on travel, culture, and lifestyle, weaving together stunning visuals with powerful storytelling that celebrates tourism, art, and conservation across Africa.

For Kofi, storytelling serves as a bridge between cultures. Every collaboration he undertakes reflects his belief that Africa’s beauty and diversity deserve to be shared through authentic African voices.

Global Partnerships & Collaborations

Kofi’s influence has extended far beyond Ghana through a series of global collaborations. In 2025, he was selected by Volkswagen Group Africa as one of only nine influential African creatives to attend the UCI World Cycling Championships in Kigali, a historic moment as Africa hosted the event for the first time. His participation amplified the creative voice of young Africans on an international platform, celebrating innovation and global inclusivity.

Worthy to note that Kofi also produced a visually striking commercial for Volkswagen Ghana, fusing lifestyle storytelling with brand identity to showcase the sophistication of VW’s flagship SUV.

Continuing his advocacy for cultural tourism, Kofi met with South Africa’s Tourism Minister to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between Ghana and South Africa. Their conversations focused on boosting domestic tourism, deepening cultural exchange, and positioning Africa as a unified travel destination.

His ongoing relationship with the South African Tourism Board in 2024 and 2025 included several press trips that connected him with local creatives and media from across the continent.

Kofi partnered with the International Labour Organisation and Global Citizen to spotlight Kumasi’s vibrant garment industry as it prepared to go global. Through his lens, the world witnessed the creativity and craftsmanship driving Ghana’s emerging fashion scene.

Beyond creative projects, Kofi remains deeply invested in empowering the next generation of African storytellers. Partnering with Sahel Eco in 2025, he led training programs in Mali and Burkina Faso, equipping young filmmakers and communications professionals with storytelling and visual media skills.

He also worked with UNHCR for World Refugee Day 2025, producing stories that amplified the voices and resilience of displaced communities across Africa.

Recognition and Creative Impact

Kofi’s outstanding storytelling earned him First Place in the AHK Ghana Film Competition (2024), a recognition that cemented his position as one of Ghana’s leading creative voices. His work stood out for its ability to capture local narratives with global resonance blending artistic excellence with cultural authenticity.

Kofi joined forces with the German Embassy and AHK Ghana on the Atubi Program, using storytelling to promote youth entrepreneurship and vocational skills development.

Known for producing content that is visually stunning and deeply rooted in culture, Kofi creates stories that inspire audiences to see Africa through a new lens. His work has appeared across diverse formats, including social media campaigns, editorials, and in-flight features, each one contributing to a richer portrayal of African identity.

Kofi Dotse represents the modern African creative. He continues to position Ghana as a creative powerhouse, proving that authentic storytelling can open doors to global opportunities.

Through his collaborations and advocacy, Kofi is not just shaping how the world sees Africa; he’s inspiring young Africans to tell their own stories with confidence and pride. His journey reminds us that creativity, when grounded in authenticity, has the power to transform perceptions, connect cultures, and drive lasting impact.

About Me

Creative Production

Portfolio

Publications

Social Media