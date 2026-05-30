Kofi Bentil says Akufo-Addo vindicated on anti-LGBTQ bill

IMANI Africa Senior Vice President Kofi Bentil says former President Akufo-Addo stands vindicated after Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ bill on Friday with exemptions he argues expose its earlier flaws.

Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly called the anti-LGBTQ bill, on Friday, 29 May 2026. The revised legislation criminalises LGBTQ activities but shields several professional groups from sanctions.

Under the amendments, lawyers who advise or represent persons identified as LGBTQ avoid prosecution. The bill also protects journalists and media houses reporting on the subject, along with doctors, counsellors and mental health professionals offering care.

Bentil, who had earlier urged Akufo-Addo to assent to the original version, said the exemptions amount to lawmakers admitting that version was flawed. In a Facebook post after the vote, he accused them of weakening their own legislation, saying they “watered it down to nothing.”

The Minority Caucus opposed the amendments before the vote, arguing they confirmed weaknesses in the version sent to Akufo-Addo in 2024. Parliament passed the bill regardless, largely by voice vote.

Transgender Ghanaian activist Angel Maxine, reacting in a social media video, predicted that President John Mahama would not sign the bill, describing its passage as an attempt by politicians to score political points.

Lawmakers first passed the measure in February 2024 under Akufo-Addo, who withheld assent pending a Supreme Court case, and it lapsed when his term ended. The amended bill now awaits presidential assent and any fresh legal challenges.