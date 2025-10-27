Kofi Anum Family Runs From Appeal … In Tussle Over Regimanuel Lands

The Court of Appeal in Accra has issued a stern warning to the Plaintiff/Applicant, Benjamin Amartey Mensah, in the ongoing Regimanuel Gray land dispute, after he filed to withdraw portions of his pleadings at the hearing on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The court, while considering the application, made it clear that once the withdrawal was granted, Mr. Mensah would have no further opportunity to reapply or revisit any of the withdrawn matters in relation to the case.

The Plaintiff/Applicant, upon hearing the court’s position, agreed to the terms, and the court subsequently granted the withdrawal motion.

Both parties are, however, yet to receive copies of the court’s written ruling on the matter.

Background of the Dispute

The development comes amid rising tensions at the East Airport Residential Estate, where armed land guards allegedly led by one “Mboma”—reportedly operating under the protection of officers from the Special Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service—have invaded and are protecting private developers said to be illegally constructing on portions of Regimanuel Gray Limited’s land.

This is in direct defiance of a recent High Court ruling that reaffirmed Regimanuel Gray’s lawful possession of the contested property.

The High Court (Land Division 4), presided over by Justice Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, had on September 26, 2025, dismissed another application filed by Mr. Mensah seeking a stay of execution against enforcement of earlier judgments in favour of the real estate company.

Justice Kudjordjie described Mr. Mensah’s repeated applications as “frivolous, repetitive, and an abuse of the judicial process,” warning against what he called “piecemeal litigation tactics” designed to frustrate justice and maintain unlawful possession.

The court’s ruling reaffirmed that Regimanuel Gray and its allottees remain the lawful occupants of the disputed East Airport lands and nullified a June 24, 2025 writ of possession that had been used by Mr. Mensah and his associates to forcibly re-enter the land.

Escalating Tensions and Alleged Police Complicity

Despite the clarity of the court’s decision, reports suggest continued defiance on the ground. Eyewitnesses and residents allege that police officers in plain clothes are providing protection to developers and land guards working under Mboma’s supervision instead of enforcing the court’s order.

Residents of the estate describe the atmosphere as “tense and dangerous,” with reports of harassment, intimidation, and burglaries targeting both Regimanuel Gray security staff and residents.

“It’s shocking to see policemen accompanying land guards to terrorise citizens and a reputable company,” one resident lamented. “If this can happen in a gated community like Regimanuel’s, then no property owner in Accra is safe.”

Regimanuel Gray Appeals for Protection

In response, Regimanuel Gray Limited has lodged formal petitions with several state agencies, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, the CID Headquarters, and National Security, requesting protection and the enforcement of court orders.

Sources within the company allege that a coordinated cartel — involving elements within the Lands Commission, rogue lawyers, politicians, and some security officers — is behind the ongoing attempts to seize the property.

A woman identified as Sarah Fokuor is also said to be playing a leading role in coordinating transactions and illegal occupations linked to the cartel.

A Legacy Under Threat

Founded over three decades ago, Regimanuel Gray Limited is widely regarded as a pioneer in Ghana’s gated community concept and has employed over 20,000 Ghanaians over the years.

Observers warn that the company’s ongoing ordeal raises serious questions about state complicity in land corruption and sends a troubling message to both local and foreign investors about the sanctity of land ownership and rule of law in Ghana.

Legal analysts say the Appeals Court’s caution to Mr. Mensah underscores the judiciary’s growing frustration with serial litigation and procedural abuse, which continue to undermine investor confidence and justice delivery in land cases.<code>