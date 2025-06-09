Kofi Adomah Returns to Work After Eye Injury Recovery

Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has resumed professional duties following recovery from a severe eye injury sustained while covering the Dormaa Festival.

The incident caused significant trauma that threatened his vision, requiring extended medical treatment and absence from work and social media.

Adomah confirmed his recovery through his first social media post since the accident, signaling readiness to resume his media career. Colleagues and fans across Ghana welcomed his return, praising his resilience and commitment to journalism.

The injury occurred during unexpected accident coverage at the cultural event, according to statements from his media organization. Medical professionals supervised his rehabilitation process before clearing him for professional duties.

Adomah hosts one of Ghana’s highest-rated current affairs programs, making his injury and recovery a matter of significant public interest in West African media circles.