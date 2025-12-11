Kofa Launches 24-Hour Self-Service Battery Swap Network for Riders and Small Businesses

Kofa, an energy solutions company on a mission to create an affordable, sustainable, and customer-driven electricity network, has launched a major software upgrade that transforms its network into Africa’s first fob-less, app-less, fully self-service battery swap system.

Designed and built entirely by Ghanaian engineers, this breakthrough supports Ghana’s 24-hour productivity vision and the evolving needs of riders and small businesses. The upgrade not only enhances convenience and reliability but also marks a significant step toward Kofa’s goal of delivering accessible and resilient clean-energy infrastructure across the country.

With this upgrade, each battery automatically recognises its assigned user the moment it is plugged in, authenticates instantly, and releases a fully charged replacement in seconds. No app. No fob. No attendant. Just swap and go.

This breakthrough is enabled by Kofa’s IoT platform and advanced edge firmware, which deliver autonomous swapping, app-less authentication, and offline-first functionality — ensuring reliability even where connectivity is weak.

It is technology purpose-built for Ghanaian and African realities.

Ghana now has over one million motorcycles and tricycles, and delivery activity in Accra has grown 35% over the past three years, with many customers working late nights and early mornings. Yet after 10pm, most fuel stations close.

Every Kofa station is now fully operational 24/7, monitored in real time by the Network Operations Centre, and Kofa is always happy to take your call at any time if you ever need support.

The upgraded system is secure, auditable, resilient, and designed to function seamlessly online or offline. It shows that world-class technology engineered in Ghana can meet the continent’s most pressing energy and productivity needs.

With this release, riders and businesses can swap independently, extend working hours, reduce downtime, and rely on a scalable, low-support network that adjusts to their real-world demands.

“This is a proud moment for Ghana. Our team has delivered a first-of-its-kind energy solution designed for the realities of this market and now ready for the rest of the continent.

The future of universal clean energy access in Africa will be built by engineers who understand how people work, move, and live. What we’ve delivered is the foundation for reliable, accessible, 24/7 clean energy for millions,” — Erik Nygard, CEO, Kofa.

Building on this same infrastructure, Kofa is developing KofAi, an AI-driven optimisation engine that will forecast demand, rebalance batteries automatically, optimise charging, among others

KofAi enhances real-time performance and ensures one core promise: a fully charged battery ready whenever a user arrives.

Kofa enters 2026 with 33 operational stations across Accra and Kumasi and will expand to 60 stations in Ghana and Kenya by Q1 next year.

This app-less, fob-less model now forms the backbone of a scalable, capital-efficient energy network supporting government policy, customer working patterns, and Africa’s shift toward locally engineered clean energy.