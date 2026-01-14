Kodua to face disciplinary action over unilateral Frimpong Boateng’s dismissal letter

Moves are underway within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to subject its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, to disciplinary action following what party leadership sources describe as a breach of internal party procedures linked to an alleged rift involving Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The controversy follows a letter reportedly issued by Mr. Kodua communicating the removal or dismissal of the former Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, from the party.

The action has triggered sharp backlash from party faithful and senior members who insist the General Secretary acted unilaterally without the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body between congresses.

Multiple sources within the NPP accuse Mr. Kodua of bypassing established internal processes and disrespecting party structures by failing to seek NEC clearance before issuing the letter.

The development has reportedly deepened internal discontent and revived concerns about adherence to due process and internal democracy within the party.

Anger within the party is said to be intensifying, with several leading figures openly questioning the authority under which the decision was taken.

Some argue that any disciplinary action against a senior party member such as Prof. Frimpong-Boateng must first be discussed and sanctioned by the NEC, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

As a result, there are growing calls for Mr. Kodua himself to be hauled before the party’s Disciplinary Committee to account for his actions.

Party insiders say some members are pushing for his suspension or dismissal, warning that his conduct risks undermining party unity and setting a troubling precedent.

Although the NPP leadership has not yet issued an official statement on the matter, sources indicate that steps are being taken to formally petition the appropriate party organs to investigate the circumstances surrounding the letter.

The unfolding developments threaten to further strain internal relations within the NPP at a time when party cohesion is viewed as crucial ahead of key political engagements.