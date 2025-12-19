Kobby Brown Set to Release New Highlife Single “Megye Me Nkawa” Featuring Kurl Songx

Ghanaian highlife singer Kobby Brown is gearing up to thrill music lovers with the release of his latest single titled “Megye Me Nkawa,” a highly anticipated collaboration featuring popular Ghanaian singer Kurl Songx. The song is produced by the talented Kin Dee, known for crafting rich and authentic Ghanaian sounds.

“Megye Me Nkawa,” which translates from Twi as “I’m Taking Back My Ring,” is a vibrant highlife record that blends traditional rhythms with contemporary melodies. The song carries a powerful message of hope, perseverance, and faith in better days, themes that strongly resonate with everyday Ghanaian experiences.

Kobby Brown delivers heartfelt vocals rooted in classic highlife traditions, while Kurl Songx adds his smooth, modern flair, creating a perfect balance between the old and the new. Their synergy on the track highlights both artistes’ versatility and deep connection to Ghanaian musical heritage.

Under the production of Kin Dee, the song boasts rich instrumentation, infectious guitar progressions, and a polished sound that appeals to both highlife purists and younger music audiences. The production elevates the emotional depth of the song while maintaining a danceable and uplifting vibe.

With “Megye Me Nkawa,” Kobby Brown continues to cement his place as one of the voices keeping highlife music alive and relevant in today’s music scene. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, which is expected to make a strong impact on radio, digital streaming platforms, and dance floors across Ghana and beyond.

Written by Ekow Smith (Ghvibes DotNet)