Kobby Brown Set to Drop Heartfelt New Single “Some Wh3” Featuring Highlife Sensation Ahenfo

Ghanaian recording and performing artist Kobby Brown is gearing up to release his latest single, “Some Wh3,” a powerful collaboration with renowned highlife act Ahenfo. Produced by the acclaimed Kin Dee, this track fuses Afrobeat, Highlife, and Amapiano into a compelling sonic experience.

“Some Wh3” dives deep into the emotional aftermath of heartbreak, pairing introspective lyrics with an infectious rhythm that’s sure to resonate with both the streets and the soul. Ahenfo’s rich storytelling and signature highlife flair add an authentic layer to the track, making it a dynamic blend of tradition and innovation.

Fans and insiders alike are buzzing with anticipation, as this release marks another milestone in Kobby Brown’s evolution as one of Ghana’s most versatile and forward-thinking artists. With his genre-bending style and bold artistic choices, “Some Wh3” is not just a song—it’s a statement.

Stay tuned as Kobby Brown and Ahenfo get ready to shake up the airwaves with a sound that’s fresh, emotional, and undeniably Ghanaian.