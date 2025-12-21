Kobby Brown Releases New Highlife Banger “Megye Me Nkawa” Featuring Kurl Songx

Ghanaian highlife singer Kobby Brown has officially unveiled a brand-new single titled “Megye Me Nkawa,” featuring popular Ghanaian singer Kurl Songx. The song, produced by talented hitmaker Kin Dee, is already making waves as a powerful addition to Ghana’s rich highlife sound.

“Megye Me Nkawa,” which translates to “I’m Taking Back My Ring,” tells a compelling story of love, heartbreak, and emotional closure. Through heartfelt lyrics and expressive melodies, Kobby Brown narrates the pain of a broken relationship and the difficult decision to walk away. His smooth and emotional vocal delivery brings authenticity and depth to the song.

Kurl Songx adds a unique flavor to the track, complementing Kobby Brown’s storytelling with soulful harmonies and an engaging performance that heightens the emotional impact of the song. The collaboration creates a perfect balance of passion and rhythm.

Production credit goes to Kin Dee, whose polished highlife arrangement blends traditional instruments with a modern sound, making the song appealing to both classic highlife lovers and contemporary music fans.

With “Megye Me Nkawa,” Kobby Brown continues to prove his relevance and artistry in the Ghanaian music industry. The song is expected to receive strong airplay across radio stations and gain significant traction on digital streaming platforms, further cementing his place as one of highlife’s promising voices.

Listen on all platforms here https://ffm.to/lq2ldgv