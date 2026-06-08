Kobbs Events Ghana Set to Host The Ultimate Bikini Pool Rave in Accra on June 20

Party lovers and thrill-seekers are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most exciting lifestyle events of the year as Kobbs Events Ghana prepares to host its highly anticipated Ultimate Bikini Pool Rave on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The event will take place at Bayview Village, Atomic Junction, Accra, and is expected to attract hundreds of patrons looking to enjoy an unforgettable blend of music, entertainment, fashion, and poolside fun. Anyone seeking to buy a ticket is urged to call 0531805339.

Scheduled to run from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., the all-day and all-night pool rave will feature a packed lineup of engaging activities designed to keep attendees entertained throughout the event.

Among the highlights are pool volleyball competitions, the crowd-favorite Splash Content sessions, an energetic Twerk in the Pool challenge, and a Best Dressed Bikini Contest, where participants will have the opportunity to showcase their style and creativity.

Organizers say the event is being curated to deliver a vibrant beach-inspired atmosphere, complete with great music, exciting games, and memorable experiences for partygoers.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kobbs Events Ghana encouraged interested patrons to come dressed to impress.

“We want everyone to look good, feel confident, and bring their best beach vibes. Dress nicely as though you’re heading to the beach and get ready for an unforgettable poolside experience,” the organizers stated.

With anticipation already building on social media, the Ultimate Bikini Pool Rave is expected to become one of Accra’s standout entertainment events this June, bringing together music enthusiasts, influencers, content creators, and fun lovers from across the city and beyond.

Patrons are advised to arrive early to fully enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment lined up for the event.