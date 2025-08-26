KOBA Launched to Strengthen Traders’ Voice at Kantamanto

The Kantamanto Obroniwawu Businesses Association (KOBA), a new umbrella body for traders at Kantamanto Market, has been officially launched to unify leadership and strengthen the voice of one of the world’s largest reuse and upcycling markets.

The launch coincided with the official reopening of Kantamanto Market, which was ravaged by fire in January this year, destroying more than 7,000 shops, displacing over 30,000 traders, and claiming one life.

Government Reaffirms Support

Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) at the Presidency, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who represented the President at the event, commended the resilience of the Kantamanto community and reaffirmed government’s commitment to support its recovery.

She recalled that the state had provided GH¢1 million in emergency relief in the aftermath of the disaster and stressed that additional investments have been made to equip the Ghana Fire Service and other security agencies to prevent and respond to such emergencies.

KOBA General Secretary: Fire Sparked Unity and Safety Reforms

The General Secretary of KOBA, Mr. Adutwum Atta Manu, described the reopening of Kantamanto Market as a turning point, highlighting unity and new safety measures following January’s devastating fire.

He explained that the tragedy compelled market leaders to unite under one association.

“The blessing out of the fire is that now we are together. Previously, traders were divided, but today we have a common front,” he said.

Mr. Manu noted that although business activity is yet to fully recover, pavement trading remains a major challenge. He appealed to authorities to relocate traders back into the market to boost commerce.

On fire prevention, he disclosed that KOBA, in collaboration with The Or Foundation and partners, has introduced strict protocols, including banning overnight stays in the market, training fire wardens, and providing 1,000 fire extinguishers.

AMA Mayor Calls for Revenue Compliance

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kwakpo Allotey, expressed concern over the large volumes of waste generated at Kantamanto Market, stressing the need for traders to begin paying revenue to support sanitation management.

He explained that about 70 percent of the revenue collected from the market is used for waste disposal alone and appealed to traders to comply with Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) rules to ensure a cleaner, safer, and sustainable market.

TAGG Pledges Support, Pushes for Insurance

The President of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Mr. David Amoateng, also pledged support for KOBA, stressing the need for proper administration and trader insurance.

He explained that the absence of a unified body during the January fire led to scattered donations and inadequate relief distribution a gap KOBA is now positioned to fill.

Mr. Amoateng revealed that TAGG has partnered five insurance companies to provide policies for traders and urged members to insure their shops.

“All my shops are insured. If disaster strikes, I will still be able to stand on my feet. That is the education we are embarking on,” he emphasized.

Or Foundation Provides GH¢825,000 Support

During the ceremony, The Or Foundation, an Accra-based NGO advancing a justice-led circular textiles economy, signed a grant agreement with KOBA to provide GH¢825,000 (US$75,000) in startup support.

The foundation has already disbursed more than US$3 million this year to Kantamanto traders in the form of direct relief payments, healthcare support, security assessments, and market-wide rebuilding projects.

KOBA: A New Era for Kantamanto

KOBA becomes the first-ever unified body to represent all 13 sections of Kantamanto Market, including secondhand clothing and footwear retailers, upcyclers, tailors, hairdressers, and auxiliary businesses.

The launch also highlighted key rebuilding and safety steps such as re-electrifying the market, installing fire extinguishers, and deploying a newly trained security team.

With KOBA now serving as a single representative body for thousands of businesses, stakeholders believe the market is entering a new era of resilience, unity, and fairness in the global secondhand trade.

