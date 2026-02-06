Ko-Jo Cue Commends Amos K’s “Yes Sir” After Massive Performance

Last Friday, Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue publicly showed appreciation for rising artiste Amos K, praising his song “Yes Sir” in a video shared on Amos K’s social media page.

Ko-Jo Cue, known for hit records such as Up & Awake featuring Kwesi Arthur and Tontonte featuring Ofori Amponsah and AratheJay, expressed his admiration for the song after witnessing Amos K perform it live at PRJCT Kumasi’s HOMESICK III event held inside KNUST.

During the conversation captured on video, Ko-Jo Cue revealed that he genuinely loved “Yes Sir,” a standout track from Amos K’s debut album Young Black Boy, released in 2021. The moment came organically after the performance, highlighting the impact the song continues to have years after its release.

This recognition arrives at a pivotal time in Amos K’s career. Over the past few months, the rapper has been steadily building momentum, performing on major stages including Kweku Smoke’s Revival Concert. He also recently released a freestyle on the trending WYFL Riddim, which received widespread praise across social media.

In addition to the growing buzz, Amos K’s Spotify monthly listeners have climbed past 2,000, marking the first time he has crossed that milestone since beginning his music career in 2018.

With momentum clearly on his side, Amos K is now preparing to release his next single, “Peter Piper,” scheduled for February 11. As anticipation builds, fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see what the rest of the year holds for the rising rapper.