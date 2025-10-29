KNUST Wins Maiden National Universities Climate Debate

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has won the first National Universities Climate Debate, defeating three other finalists at GIMPA on Saturday in a contest focused on climate solutions.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) emerged victorious in the inaugural National Universities Climate Debate organized by the Eco-Africa Network on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The event took place at the Dr. Daniel McKorley Moot Court of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Held under the theme “Driving Climate Action Through Policy, Innovation, and Equity,” the competition brought together students from universities nationwide to debate climate change solutions and policy proposals.

KNUST’s team, comprising Desmond Dorvlo and Prosper Michael Atemu, advanced to the grand finale after defeating Ashesi University, Academic City University College, and Central University in preliminary rounds. The final round featured KNUST competing against the University of Ghana, the University for Development Studies (UDS), and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Usman Ayariga, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), delivered the keynote address and praised the initiative. “Our collective future depends on the innovative ideas and leadership of young people,” he said.

Ayariga emphasized the broader benefits of debate training, noting it builds public speaking confidence and civic responsibility. The NYA announced a twelve thousand cedi sponsorship package for KNUST’s team to compete in a continental debate tournament.

Winners received a plaque and branded souvenirs. All 24 contestants from the 12 participating universities were awarded medals and certificates.

The competition received support from Nescafé, Didi Jollof, GIMPA Law School, NYA, Aldin Cycles, Mayekoo, and other partners. Eco-Africa Network confirmed the debate will become an annual event, rotating among universities to promote youth engagement in climate action.