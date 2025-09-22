KNUST Professor Slams NPP, NDC Over Galamsey Crisis

The President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Eric K. K. Avabare, has delivered a scathing indictment of Ghana’s major political parties, declaring both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) complicit in the nation’s environmental catastrophe caused by illegal mining.

Professor Avabare’s criticism comes as Ghana faces what experts describe as an environmental emergency, with over 7,000 excavators operating illegally across the country and water pollution affecting 60% of the nation’s water bodies. The academic’s condemnation reflects growing frustration among civil society as record gold prices near $3,000 per gram have triggered the worst illegal mining surge in Ghana’s history.

The professor questioned the NPP’s recent expressions of concern about galamsey, citing the party’s controversial record in office. He specifically referenced Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, which gave presidential authority to permit mining in forest reserves, and accused the administration of issuing more mining licenses than all previous governments combined since independence.

Parliament moved to revoke LI 2462 in October 2024, but critics argue the damage from years of regulatory permissiveness remains catastrophic. The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey reports that illegal mining has now claimed over 960 families’ farmlands, threatening both agricultural productivity and water security.

Professor Avabare reserved equally harsh criticism for the NDC, particularly targeting former President John Dramani Mahama’s previous tenure. He recalled Mahama’s acknowledgment that Ghanaians had “short memories” regarding galamsey, yet highlighted the leader’s failure to take decisive action despite repeated promises.

The academic’s frustration extends beyond political leadership to what he sees as citizen complicity. Drawing comparisons to Kenya’s more robust civil disobedience movements, Professor Avabare suggested that Ghanaians’ relative passivity enables continued environmental destruction.

Recent scientific evidence supports the professor’s alarm. Environmental studies indicate that galamsey activities have resulted in severe aquatic ecosystem destruction, with medical research documenting new health challenges including neonatal defects linked to mining pollution. Contaminated rivers, deforested landscapes, and health epidemics now characterize areas where illegal mining operations flourish.

President Mahama, who recently returned to office, faces mounting pressure to declare a state of emergency over galamsey. The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has intensified calls for emergency powers, citing the unprecedented scale of environmental destruction. Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu indicated that Mahama remains open to emergency measures but believes timing remains crucial.

The current crisis occurs against a backdrop of surging global gold demand, making enforcement increasingly challenging. Mahama has promised to prioritize legislation banning mining in forest reserves and near water bodies, while his administration explores sustainable mining alternatives and strengthened enforcement mechanisms.

Environmental restoration experts estimate that reversing galamsey damage will require restoring 80% of degraded forests and 90% of polluted water bodies, representing a massive undertaking that could define Ghana’s environmental future.

Professor Avabare’s intervention highlights a critical moment for Ghana’s environmental governance, as academic voices join activists in demanding accountability from leaders who have long promised solutions while environmental destruction accelerates.

The stakes extend beyond environmental concerns to Ghana’s economic foundations, with cocoa, rubber, and oil palm farmlands disappearing under mining pressure. As global attention focuses on climate action and sustainable development, Ghana’s galamsey crisis represents both a cautionary tale and a test of political will in addressing environmental emergencies.

Whether Professor Avabare’s stark warning catalyzes meaningful action or joins the chorus of unfulfilled promises remains to be seen, but his message reflects a growing consensus that Ghana’s environmental crisis demands urgent, decisive intervention beyond traditional political rhetoric.