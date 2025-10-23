KNUST Mourns Alumna Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at 76

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has joined the nation in mourning former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who died at Ridge Hospital in Accra on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at age 76.

According to family sources, she died in the early hours of Thursday at the Ridge Hospital. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, an alumna of KNUST, served as Ghana’s First Lady from 1981 to 2001 during her late husband Jerry John Rawlings’ presidency.

In a statement, KNUST described her as a transformational leader whose legacy continues to inspire generations. “A transformational leader whose legacy of service, courage, and advocacy continues to inspire generations,” the university stated. She was best known for founding the 31 December Women’s Movement, one of Ghana’s most influential social development initiatives championing women’s empowerment through education and entrepreneurship.

Beyond her role as First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings remained active in Ghana’s political landscape. She founded the National Democratic Party after leaving the National Democratic Congress and was widely recognized for her advocacy on women’s empowerment and social development.

Her recent public appearances included laying a wreath at the Forecourt of Jubilee House to honor eight public servants who lost their lives in a helicopter accident. She attended the ceremony with her children and other family members. She also participated in the Dote Yie funeral rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

Funeral details are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days. The nation continues to mourn the loss of a woman who shaped Ghana’s social and political landscape for decades through her advocacy and leadership.