KNUST Launches FemSTEM Africa To Boost Women In STEM

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has launched the first FemSTEM Africa conference, a drive to push more young women into health innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.

KNUST staged the two day event with the Africa Health Collaborative (AHC) and the Mastercard Foundation under the theme “From Vision to Venture: Women Leading Health Innovation.” It drew more than 300 female students from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) focused senior high schools in the Ashanti Region, alongside university students and emerging entrepreneurs.

Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Principal Investigator of the AHC at KNUST, said organisers built the initiative to expose young women early to entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. He noted that women fill much of the global health workforce yet remain scarce among founders, innovators and investors, and argued that widening their role could unlock ideas that strengthen health systems.

He urged the students to treat community and healthcare problems as business opportunities, and to build digital skills, find mentors and embrace STEM.

Dr. Penina Lam, who heads the AHC Secretariat and serves as Senior Director of International Relations at the University of Toronto, told participants that no business idea is too small. She encouraged them to test and refine their ideas, and to draw lessons even from failure.

Professor Mrs. Ibok Oduro of KNUST’s Department of Food Science and Technology pressed for more women in science and rejected the notion that the field belongs to men. “STEM is our field, not their field,” she said. She also praised the AHC’s mentorship and venture support for turning research into practical solutions.

A panel of women entrepreneurs and industry leaders shared their journeys, including Mary Asante-Asamoah of Barbex Africa Projects Limited, Joyce Owusu-Dabo of Sinapi Aba Trust and Dr. Bhavana Singh of KNUST Hospital.

FemSTEM runs as an annual programme of the University of Toronto’s Health Innovation Hub (H2i), which supports women entrepreneurs in health and holds events in Canada and Africa. Organisers said bringing FemSTEM Africa to KNUST marks a major step toward widening women’s role in health innovation and STEM leadership across the continent.